Senator Marsha Blackburn Explains Trump's Iran War Policy

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a prominent Republican in Tennessee, discusses President Donald Trump's Iran War policy during an interview with Mike Slater. She argues that ending Iran's nuclear program and the ensuing war is a worthy goal and highlights Iran's role as a common denominator in America's adversaries.

President Donald Trump is ending a war that Iran has had against the US for 47 years, but many Democrats hope the Iran War has a negative impact on Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, argues that ending Iran's nuclear program and the ensuing war is a worthy goal. She emphasizes that Iran is a common denominator in America's adversaries and highlights Russia's acquisition of Iranian drones. Trump aims to bring an end to Iran's support for Russia's activities in Ukraine





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