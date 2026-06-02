Senator Markey Demands Trump Scrap Plan to Share Weapons-Grade Plutonium with Private Firms

Senator Ed Markey is urging former President Donald Trump to halt a proposed plan that would transfer surplus weapons-grade plutonium to private nuclear energy companies. The senator warns the scheme poses serious nuclear proliferation risks, significant safety concerns, and clear conflicts of interest, particularly involving Energy Secretary Chris Wright's ties to recipient company Oklo.

Democratic Senator Ed Markey is demanding that former President Donald Trump cancel a proposed plan to transfer weapons-grade plutonium to private nuclear energy companies. According to reports, the Trump administration's plan would make available enough plutonium to construct approximately 2,000 nuclear weapons.

Senator Markey characterized the scheme as corrupt and moronic, warning it introduces severe risks of nuclear weapons proliferation, major safety hazards, and glaring conflicts of interest. He noted that if implemented, this would represent the first time the U.S. government has ever made weapons-usable plutonium available to private industry. The Department of Energy reportedly possesses over 50 tons of surplus plutonium from Cold War-era nuclear weapons programs.

Instead of continuing a safe dilution and disposal program, the administration intends to instruct the Energy Secretary to establish a program that disposes of this material by processing it for use in advanced nuclear technologies. It has also entered advanced negotiations with five nuclear energy firms-Oklo, Flibe Energy, Exodys Energy, Shine Technologies, and Standard Nuclear-to distribute this material. Markey highlighted a clear conflict of interest because Energy Secretary Chris Wright previously served on the board of Oklo.

The senator argued the move appears designed to benefit Oklo financially rather than serving national security or nonproliferation objectives. Markey emphasized that transferring weapons-grade plutonium to private companies dramatically increases the risk that such material could eventually fall into the hands of rogue states or terrorist organizations. He contended this policy would undermine decades of U.S. nonproliferation leadership.

"The United States cannot effectively discourage other countries from using plutonium for civil purposes if we use it ourselves," he wrote. Nuclear experts, including former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, have also criticized similar concepts, noting that plutonium-based fuels and reprocessing create new radioactive waste streams and elevate the potential for safety and security incidents at nuclear facilities.

Markey concluded by reiterating his call for Trump to immediately cancel the plan, describing it as a dangerous giveaway that prioritizes the financial interests of a few connected companies over national and global security





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Nuclear Proliferation Plutonium Donald Trump Ed Markey Department Of Energy Oklo Chris Wright Nonproliferation Nuclear Security Conflict Of Interest

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