Senator Lummis Warns China Will Overtake the US in Crypto if CLARITY Bill Stalls

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis warns that the window to pass the CLARITY crypto market structure bill is narrowing, threatening US leadership in the sector.

The Senate Banking Committee voted to advance the CLARITY Act in May, but it must still pass both chambers of Congress before heading to the president's desk.

The United States will lose its leadership position in crypto to other countries, including China, if US lawmakers fail to pass the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act , a crypto market structure bill, according to Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis. Passing a comprehensive crypto regulatory framework would “ensure” that other countries “do not write the rules of the next financial era,” Lummis “America built the dollar-dominated financial system that has anchored global stability for a century.

The Clarity Act ensures we build the next one. The time to act is now, before Beijing decides it will. ”after the legislation had stalled for months, reviving crypto industry hopes that the bill might be codified into law in 2026.

The crypto market structure bill is one of the most significant pieces of crypto regulations in the US, but it is unclear if it will beoppose the latest version of the bill He added that the current iteration of the CLARITY Act does not impose the same anti-money laundering and capital reserve requirements on crypto companies that banks must follow.

“The banks will not accept it that way,” Dimon said, adding that the banks would continue to “fight” the bill. Dimon was critical of crypto exchange Coinbase and its CEO Brian Armstrong’s efforts to pass the bill.





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