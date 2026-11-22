Senator John Kennedy publicly highlights tensions between Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick regarding US export controls on Nvidia chips to China, demanding congressional testimony.

Republican Senator John Kennedy publicly addressed the growing administrative rift between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding the enforcement of United States export controls on advanced artificial intelligence hardware. During a Sunday appearance on NBC's Meet the Press, the Louisiana lawmaker called for both cabinet members to appear before Congress and testify under oath regarding the handling of sensitive technology transfers.

Kennedy Demands Congressional Testimony From Bessent and Lutnick

Senator Kennedy stated that he intends to place both secretaries in a single hearing to clarify their conflicting stances on national security protocols. He explicitly remarked that he would ask the officials not to stab each other during the proceedings, citing their known interpersonal tensions. Kennedy emphasized that his primary interest lies in determining whether the Commerce Department knowingly permitted the Communist Party of China to circumvent established export restrictions on advanced semiconductors.

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The senator suggested that the Commerce Department may have intentionally allowed these violations to occur rather than suffering from incompetence. He dismissed the possibility that the department was simply unaware of the breaches, indicating a belief that officials might have knowingly facilitated the transfer of restricted technology. Kennedy noted that Secretary Bessent had been urging tougher action against entities suspected of violating these rules.

Administration Divisions Over Megaspeed Entity List Placement

The controversy centers on Megaspeed, a Singapore-based technology company that federal investigators are examining for allegedly helping Chinese firms obtain Nvidia chips subject to United States restrictions. Secretary Bessent revealed earlier in November that multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury, War, and State departments, had supported adding Megaspeed to the Entity List for several months.

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The Entity List is a federal trade blacklist that imposes strict licensing restrictions on exports to designated companies. Bessent argued that the Treasury Department and other agencies were in favor of listing Megaspeed to prevent the flow of sensitive technology. However, the Commerce Department, led by Secretary Lutnick, has faced scrutiny over its handling of the case and its enforcement of these export controls.

Nvidia Leadership Controversy and National Security Implications

The political dispute intensified following reports that Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO amid allegations of extramarital relationships. One of these relationships involved Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive whom United States intelligence officials suspect of having ties to Chinese intelligence. China has rejected these espionage allegations, and no publicly disclosed evidence has established that Jensen Huang knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence operations.

Senator Kennedy indicated that the situation has put United States national security at risk. He stated that he is less interested in discussing Mr. Huang's personal conduct and more focused on the actions of Secretary Lutnick and Secretary Bessent. Kennedy expressed concern that the Commerce Department might be giving American chips away to adversaries without proper oversight.

Ongoing Scrutiny and Potential Policy Shifts

President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he retained confidence in Secretary Lutnick despite demands from lawmakers for answers. Nevertheless, the widening controversy has exposed deep divisions within the administration regarding the balance between American technology sales abroad and efforts to prevent China from acquiring sensitive capabilities.

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Senator Kennedy emphasized that he wants to answer hard questions about these decisions and their impact on national security. His comments add to the congressional scrutiny of Secretary Lutnick's handling of the Nvidia dispute. The situation continues to evolve as investigators examine the extent of Megaspeed's involvement and the administration's response to potential export control violations.