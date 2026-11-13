Senator John Kennedy Questions Trump Knowledge of Jensen Huang Allegations

Senator John Kennedy discusses the allegations involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and a Chinese spy, questioning President Donald Trump's awareness and the timing of the Air Force One trip.

On Thursday, during a broadcast of CNN's "The Arena," Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed emerging reports concerning NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and his alleged involvement with a Chinese spy. Senator Kennedy stated that while he remains uncertain whether President Donald Trump was fully aware of these claims, he believes there is "a lot of truth" in the detailed reporting surrounding the situation.

Clarifying The Allegations

Senator Kennedy emphasized that he does not wish to make accusations without concrete proof. He noted that the reporting has been quite specific and that the subjects involved have not denied the claims. This lack of denial leads him to conclude that the allegations hold significant weight and require immediate attention rather than a delayed investigation.

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President Trump And The Briefing

Host Kasie Hunt raised the issue of whether President Trump should have permitted Jensen Huang to travel on Air Force One to China. The flight occurred while President Trump was on a state visit to the country. The President had reportedly been briefed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding this alleged affair before the travel arrangement was finalized.

The Need For Immediate Action

Senator Kennedy indicated that he has seen allegations directed at the President regarding his knowledge of the situation. He referenced a clip from a CNN interview where the President denied knowing that the CEO was involved with a Chinese spy. Despite this denial, the Senator stressed the importance of resolving these questions promptly.

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Timeline And Global Scrutiny

The Senator declared that the investigation into these matters must be conducted immediately. He specified that the process should not take two weeks, two months, or two years to resolve. Instead, he argued that the work must be completed before Christmas to satisfy the intense global scrutiny the situation has attracted.

Addressing The Uncertainty

Kennedy suggested that the question of whether the President made the right decision should be addressed if the facts warrant it. He expressed a desire to avoid falsely accusing anyone of misconduct. However, he maintained that the current state of reporting necessitates a thorough and swift inquiry into the connections between the tech executive and the alleged spy.