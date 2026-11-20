Outgoing Texas Senator John Cornyn is the sole Republican opposing Rep. Wesley Hunt's nomination as US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, citing primary election grievances. The decision stalls Hunt's confirmation process amid partisan friction within the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Outgoing Senator John Cornyn of Texas has become the only Republican member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to withhold support for Representative Wesley Hunt's nomination as the United States Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. According to a report published on Friday, Cornyn formally notified Committee Chairman James Risch on November 7 that he would cast a negative vote against the nomination. Following this notification, Cornyn reportedly began actively pressing Democrat members of the panel to oppose Hunt as well, creating a unified front of resistance from both parties within the committee.

Personal Vendetta Behind Nomination Blockade

Committee sources indicate that the opposition to Hunt is rooted in political grievances from the Texas Senate primary rather than concerns regarding Hunt's professional qualifications or diplomatic record. Every other Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee considers Hunt qualified for the prestigious post, viewing Cornyn's resistance as an anomaly. One committee source described the obstruction as an entirely personal vendetta, suggesting that the delay is driven by private animosity rather than policy disagreements or vetting issues.

Also read Senator John Cornyn Blocks Trump Nominee for Texas Federal Court

Cornyn Defends Position on Judicial Blue Slips

Cornyn has utilized the blue slip process to block Trump judicial nominee T. Elliot Gaiser, explicitly stating that Gaiser is not from Texas. He argued to the Associated Press that the nominee had not undergone proper vetting and that no one had consulted him regarding the judicial appointment. Cornyn also defended his own credentials as a combat veteran and former Army Apache helicopter pilot, citing his service in fifty-five combat missions over Baghdad and two tours in Saudi Arabia as a military diplomatic liaison officer to justify his perspective on regional appointments.

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Hunt's Primary Defeat Drives Cornyn's Opposition

The friction between the two Texas Republicans stems directly from the recent state primaries, where Representative Hunt finished third in the March election. Attorney General Ken Paxton ultimately defeated Cornyn in the May runoff election. During that campaign, Hunt campaigned against Cornyn, and sources indicate that Hunt was recently informed by both the State Department and Senator Ted Cruz that Cornyn was the sole obstacle to his confirmation. Cruz has publicly backed the nomination and introduced Hunt at the November 10 hearing.

Leverage Over Texas Nominees Ends in January

Cornyn's ability to block nominees through the blue slip process is set to expire in January when Senator-elect James Talarico of Texas takes office and inherits his own blue slip authority. This shift marks the end of Cornyn's direct leverage over Texas judicial nominees. Previously, Cornyn held up the confirmation of Todd Blanche as attorney general until he obtained written assurances regarding a settlement fund, demonstrating his history of using procedural tools to extract concessions from the administration on matters he deems critical to Texas interests.