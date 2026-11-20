Senator Jim Banks argues President Trump took a historic tough stance on China and Russia, hosting a rare trilateral summit to discuss nuclear arms control with both leaders.

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) publicly defended President Donald Trump's foreign policy record on Thursday during an appearance on FNC's The Ingraham Angle. The Indiana Republican dismissed criticisms from political opponents regarding the president's recent diplomatic engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia n President Vladimir Putin.

Trump Takes Tough Stance on China

Senator Jim Banks stated that President Donald Trump was the first president in his lifetime to adopt a tough approach toward China. He emphasized that this stance persisted from the first term throughout the second term, describing the president as the toughest leader the nation has ever had on this issue. Banks characterized the recent diplomatic efforts as a significant departure from previous administrations, aiming to correct narratives that frame the administration as weak.

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Historic Trilateral Meeting Details

The Indiana Republican noted that the trilateral meeting bringing Russia, China, and the United States together has never happened before. He highlighted this event as a historic moment in international diplomacy that the foreign policy establishment in Washington often underestimates or undermines. According to Banks, this unprecedented gathering demonstrates a unique level of diplomatic engagement that distinguishes the current administration from its predecessors.

Nuclear Arms Control Context

Sen. Jim Banks pointed to the expiration of the New Start treaty with Russia earlier this year as a critical factor in the current geopolitical landscape. He argued that the United States tied its hands in nuclear arms development while China accelerated its own capabilities. The senator described China as having the fastest-growing nuclear stockpile in the world, with plans to build one thousand new nuclear warheads by the year 2030.

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Diplomatic Strategy for American Safety

According to Senator Jim Banks, President Donald Trump utilized the trilateral meeting to discuss nuclear arms control with both Russia and China. The goal was to bring China back to the negotiating table to establish agreements that ensure American safety. This diplomatic move was presented as a proactive measure to address the growing nuclear threats from both nations, despite the lack of existing treaty frameworks.

Pushback Against Domestic Critics

During the broadcast, host Laura Ingraham questioned the validity of Democratic claims that President Donald Trump is weak on China. Senator Jim Banks strongly rejected this framing, asserting that the president's actions speak for themselves. He maintained that the administration is making history by directly engaging with rival powers on critical security issues, rather than allowing them to expand their military capabilities unchecked.