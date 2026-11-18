Senator Mazie Hirono asked Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao about sexual misconduct history during his confirmation hearing, citing workplace safety standards.

During a high-stakes confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Mazie Hirono directed a pointed inquiry at Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao regarding his personal history with sexual misconduct. The Democratic senator from Hawaii pressed Cao to disclose whether he had ever engaged in unwanted sexual requests, verbal harassment, or physical assault of a sexual nature. This questioning is part of a standardized protocol Hirono applies to all executive branch nominees appearing before her committee.

Hirono Standard Inquiry Protocol

Hirono explained that she asks all nominees "two initial questions" at the outset of their confirmation proceedings. She inquired whether, since becoming a legal adult, Cao had made any unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed verbal or physical harassment of a sexual nature. She further asked if he had ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement relating to this type of conduct. Her goal is to ensure transparency regarding workplace safety and ethical standards before any nominee assumes a position of authority.

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Historical Precedent and Motivation

This line of questioning is not new to Hirono, who reportedly started introducing these questions in 2018. The practice was inspired by the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, which brought widespread attention to sexual harassment in professional environments. Hirono previously asked the same questions during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She has also extended this inquiry to Attorney General Todd Blanche, demonstrating a consistent application of her ethical standards across different branches of government.

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Workplace Safety and Ethical Standards

At the time she questioned Kavanaugh, Hirono articulated her core belief that "No woman should be subjected to sexual harassment in the workplace." By asking Cao these direct questions, she aims to hold current and future leaders accountable for their past behavior. The inquiry seeks to establish a clear record of conduct, ensuring that individuals in leadership positions within the Department of the Navy adhere to strict ethical guidelines. Hirono's approach underscores the importance of a harassment-free environment in high-level government operations.

Confirmation Process Implications

The confirmation hearing for Hung Cao proceeded with these inquiries, reflecting the increased scrutiny nominees face in the current political climate. By addressing these issues early in the process, the Senate Armed Services Committee aims to mitigate potential risks and uphold public trust. The questions serve as a critical checkpoint in the confirmation process, allowing senators to assess the character and suitability of nominees for sensitive roles in national defense.