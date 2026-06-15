Senator Hawley Urges CMS to Investigate Planned Parenthood Over Funding for Transgender Care for Minors

Sen. Josh Hawley has sent a letter to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, urging an investigation into Planned Parenthood's use of Medicaid and Medicare funds for gender-affirming care for minors, citing potential fraud and misalignment with congressional intent.

Senator Josh Hawley , a Republican from Missouri, has formally requested that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ( CMS ) launch a comprehensive investigation into Planned Parenthood .

In a letter addressed to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, Hawley expresses deep concern that federal healthcare dollars are being used to support gender-affirming medical care for minors. His request is framed within the context of a recently passed Republican legislative measure, known as the "Big, Beautiful Bill," which includes a provision defunding the organization.

Hawley argues that even if Congress does not permanently defund Planned Parenthood, CMS possesses the authority and responsibility to ensure taxpayer funds are not directed to activities that diverge from the core mission of Medicaid and Medicare, which is to provide essential healthcare for low-income individuals and the elderly. Hawley's correspondence underscores a significant financial relationship between the federal government and Planned Parenthood.

Citing data from the Government Accountability Office, he notes that Planned Parenthood and its affiliates received over $1.5 billion in Medicaid and Medicare payments over a three-year period. He contends this represents a diversion of resources from vulnerable populations to an organization that, in his view, is now heavily involved in providing what he terms "transgender madness" to children.

The letter details specific allegations, claiming that Planned Parenthood actively promotes and facilitates access to sex-change drugs and transgender surgeries for minors. Hawley references reports indicating a dramatic increase in the organization's provision of such care, with some facilities allegedly prescribing puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to minors during an initial consultation, often without parental consent or thorough medical documentation. The Senator asserts that these practices are not only medically controversial but also potentially illegal.

He suggests that using federal healthcare program funds for these purposes may violate the original intent of Congress, which was to support basic healthcare needs. Furthermore, Hawley implies that such actions could breach specific regulations governing Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements, which require that services be medically necessary and provided in compliance with federal and state laws. He urges Administrator Oz to expand ongoing fraud investigations to specifically examine Planned Parenthood's compliance in this area.

Hawley concludes by stating that allowing Medicaid funding to resume for Planned Parenthood without scrutiny would be a "grave error," and he calls for immediate CMS action to prevent what he characterizes as the defrauding of national healthcare programs





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