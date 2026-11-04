Senator-elect James Talarico Condemns ICE as Secret Police Force

Senator-elect James Talarico labeled ICE a secret police force on The View, citing fears among Latino Texans. He demands accountability and comprehensive immigration reform with a citizenship pathway.

During an appearance on ABC's The View on Wednesday, Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX) delivered a scathing critique of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, labeling the agency a secret police force that is actively harming communities. The Texas senator highlighted the deep-seated fears within the Latino community regarding family separations and unmarked vehicles operating with impunity. He emphasized that these concerns are not abstract political talking points but are lived realities affecting neighbors across his state.

Community Fears and Family Separation

James Talarico described hearing directly from Latino voters and Hispanic Texans, particularly those under the age of 30. These constituents expressed profound anxiety that their parents would not return home safely after work. The senator noted that many fear masked men in unmarked vehicles are kidnapping family members or targeting hardworking individuals in their communities. This sense of vulnerability has created a palpable tension in neighborhoods throughout Texas, where residents feel unsafe in their own homes.

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Tragic Precedent in Houston

To illustrate the severity of the situation, James Talarico referenced the tragic case of Lorenzo Salgado in Houston, Texas. He pointed to this incident as concrete evidence of what happens when agencies operate without sufficient oversight or transparency. The mention of Lorenzo Salgado serves to ground the political argument in a specific, human tragedy. It underscores the senator's view that the current approach to immigration enforcement has resulted in preventable harm to residents.

Bipartisan Failure and Executive Extremism

James Talarico argued that both major political parties have failed the country on immigration issues over the past decade. He extended this criticism to the current administration, accusing them of pursuing extremism on this issue. The senator believes that neither party has offered a sustainable solution that balances security with humanitarian concerns. This dual criticism positions the issue as a systemic failure rather than a partisan dispute, calling for a new approach that moves beyond traditional political stalemates.

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Demands for Accountability and Reform

The Senator-elect called for members of Congress to hold the immigration enforcement agency accountable for its actions. He argued that the current system lacks the necessary checks and balances to protect civil liberties. This call for accountability is central to his platform, reflecting a desire to dismantle what he views as an unchecked power structure. He insists that legislative oversight is essential to prevent further abuses of power by federal agents.

Pathway to Citizenship and Border Security

James Talarico outlined a vision for comprehensive immigration reform that includes both border security and a pathway to citizenship. He wants hardworking neighbors who have lived in the country for years or decades to emerge from the shadows and become full citizens. This proposal aims to integrate long-term residents into the legal and social fabric of the nation. The senator believes that such a plan would honor the contributions of these individuals while strengthening national unity and security.