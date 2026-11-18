Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed urges President Trump to adopt Medicare for All, citing polls showing public support, while the White House rejects the proposal as socialist.

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has issued a direct appeal to President Donald Trump, urging the Republican commander-in-chief to endorse a universal healthcare system known as Medicare for All. In a video posted on November 17 to his X account, El-Sayed attempted to rebrand the progressive policy initiative, suggesting that the president could attach his own name to the program to gain public favor. He described the proposal as highly popular and emphasized that Americans are actively seeking reliable access to medical services. This unusual pitch comes shortly after El-Sayed secured his Senate seat by defeating Republican candidate Mike Rogers in the Michigan race.

The Core Proposal Rebranded For Trump

The senator-elect proposed a creative political strategy that frames the government-run health plan as a viable option for a Republican administration. Addressing President Trump with the Arabic term of endearment habibi, El-Sayed suggested a branding exercise he called Trumpcare for All. He argued that the underlying policy is well-received by the electorate and that the president could successfully market a government takeover of healthcare as his own achievement. This approach contrasts sharply with previous comments where El-Sayed referred to Trump as an unserious fool, indicating a strategic shift in tone to engage the current administration on policy matters.

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Conflicting Poll Data On Public Support

Two separate national polls conducted in September present divergent views on the level of public backing for Medicare for All, complicating the narrative of widespread popularity. A pre-election Health Tracking Poll conducted by KFF between September 16 and 21 surveyed 1,328 U.S. adults with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. This study found that 66 percent of respondents favored a national health plan where all Americans receive insurance from a single government entity. This figure represents a significant increase from the 53 percent support recorded by KFF during the same inquiry in 2020.

However, an Axios/Ipsos American Health Index survey, carried out from September 25 to 28 among 1,122 U.S. adults with a similar margin of error, yielded different results. When respondents were explicitly informed that the plan would largely replace private health insurance, only 43 percent expressed support. In that scenario, 24 percent opposed the measure while 32 percent remained unsure. Among Democrats, support in the Axios/Ipsos survey reached 62 percent, while 47 percent of independents approved. Conversely, 52 percent of Republicans opposed the proposal under that specific definition.

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Impact Of Information On Voter Sentiment

The volatility in public opinion highlights how closely voter sentiment is tied to the specific consequences associated with the healthcare proposal. When KFF respondents were told that Medicare for All could result in delays for certain medical tests and treatments, 76 percent opposed the plan. Similarly, 65 percent voted against it upon learning that most Americans would need to pay higher taxes, and 62 percent opposed it after being warned that the existing Medicare program might be threatened.

Conversely, positive framing significantly boosted support levels within the KFF survey. Seventy-six percent of respondents favored the plan when assured it would guarantee health insurance as a right for all Americans. Support rose to 75 percent when participants were told the policy would eliminate premiums and reduce out-of-pocket costs for the majority of people. The Axios/Ipsos poll also noted that 66 percent of Americans agreed Washington should spend more tax dollars to reduce healthcare costs, while 38 percent of opponents cited fears of worse care quality as their primary concern.

White House Response And Next Steps

The White House swiftly rejected the senator-elect's pitch, with spokeswoman Allison Schuster characterizing the proposal as a radical Democrat socialist scheme that she claimed would destroy access to life-saving care. The administration emphasized President Trump's ongoing efforts to lower prescription drug prices and cited a Council of Economic Advisers analysis estimating that Medicare for All would increase the federal budget deficit by approximately $47. Newsweek sought additional commentary from El-Sayed's senatorial campaign and the White House on Wednesday morning, but details regarding further political maneuvers remain pending.