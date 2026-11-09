Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed Calls Trump an Unsersious Fool

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed criticizes President Trump's economic and foreign policies during an ABC This Week interview, labeling actions as foolish while outlining Democratic priorities for affordability.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan delivered a scathing critique of President Donald Trump's leadership style and policy decisions during a broadcast appearance on ABC's This Week program. The Senator-elect explicitly described the current Commander in Chief as an unserious fool, setting a confrontational tone for the upcoming legislative session.

Host Jonathan Karl pressed El-Sayed on this aggressive rhetoric, questioning how such direct insults would translate into effective governance and the ability to deliver on campaign promises. Karl quoted El-Sayed's own words from previous statements, reminding the Senator-elect that he had previously urged Democrats to drop traditional decorum and treat the President with the same seriousness they believe he applies to his own office.

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Strait of Hormuz And Energy Markets

El-Sayed defended his characterization by pointing to specific foreign policy missteps, particularly regarding military engagement in Iran. He argued that every previous administration had resisted starting a conflict in that region because it was widely considered a disastrous idea, primarily due to the strategic vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized that this geographic choke point controls global energy supplies, making any military escalation economically dangerous.

The Senator-elect further contextualized this risk by highlighting the current state of the American economy. He noted that the S&P 500 index is currently being upheld almost single-handedly by the power sector, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence corporations building massive data centers. He suggested that disrupting energy markets through foreign conflict would severely damage this critical economic foundation.

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Canada Tariffs And Economic Costs

Transitioning to trade policy, El-Sayed criticized the administration's approach to tariffs and trade wars with Canada, calling the strategy foolish given the deep economic integration between the two nations. He highlighted his home state of Michigan as a prime example, noting it is the only U.S. state where one travels south to reach Canadian borders. He argued that these trade tensions impose a heavy financial burden on average Americans.

Quantifying the impact on consumers, El-Sayed stated that these trade policies cost the average American family approximately $5,600 per year. He juxtaposed this financial drain with the cultural and economic ties between the neighboring countries, suggesting that the administration's hardline stance ignores the practical realities of cross-border commerce and the positive relationships with Canadian citizens.

Medicaid Cuts And January Implementation

Domestic policy became another focal point of El-Sayed's criticism, specifically regarding the decision to reduce funding for Medicaid to finance tax cuts for wealthy Americans. He described this legislative maneuver as a dangerous gamble that would have severe consequences for public health and social safety nets. The Senator-elect warned that these changes are scheduled to take full effect in January, describing the outcome as a pending nuclear bomb for vulnerable populations.

He contrasted the administration's priorities with the expressed desires of the American public, who he claimed want affordability, accountability, and access to healthcare. El-Sayed argued that gutting essential services to benefit the richest people in America contradicts the will of the voters, who are struggling with the rising costs of gas, groceries, and medical care.

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White House Staffing And Political Choices

El-Sayed concluded his remarks by addressing the personnel decisions within the West Wing, specifically criticizing the influence of senior advisor Stephen Miller. He suggested that if the President chooses to continue down this path of controversial policies, surrounding himself with figures like Miller is a choice that will define the administration's legacy. He framed this as a clear option available to the President, with consequences that will be judged by history.

Ultimately, the Senator-elect asserted that the American electorate has made a clear choice for a government focused on tangible improvements in daily life. He reaffirmed the Democratic commitment to achieving affordability and ensuring that citizens can afford basic necessities and see a doctor. He ended the interview with a challenge to the President, stating that Democrats are ready to work seriously if the administration chooses to engage in good faith rather than performative politics.