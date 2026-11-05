Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed Calls for ICE Abolition in Morning Joe Interview

Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed argues during a Morning Joe interview that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is unnecessary and dangerous, advocating for a return to previous safety standards.

Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed told MS NOW's Morning Joe on Thursday that the United States does not require the continued existence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During the interview, he made a clear distinction between the duties of a prosecutor and the functions of a federal law enforcement agency.

El-Sayed argued that investigating violent crimes such as the shooting of Alex Pretti or the murder of Rene Goode should not fall under the mandate of immigration officials. He emphasized that finding out who committed these acts is a standard police responsibility.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate, Becoming First Muslim US Senator and Handing Democrats Control

Host Joe Scarborough challenged this perspective by asking if the government could still identify the perpetrators without such agencies. El-Sayed affirmed that determining the shooters is necessary but insisted it does not justify the existence of the current federal structure.

El-Sayed Defines ICE as a Paramilitary Force Normalization

El-Sayed has held this position since 2018, stating that the agency serves to normalize paramilitary force on American streets rather than address immigration effectively. He believes that the current operational model poses a significant risk to civil liberties.

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He contends that the nation experienced its safest environment during crime prevention when the Immigration and Naturalization Service existed. The transition to the current agency marked a shift away from that period of stability.

El-Sayed noted that Donald Trump weaponized the agency twice, once during his first term in office and again during his second term. He views these actions as a departure from standard law enforcement practices.

Accountability and Systemic Reform in Federal Policing

The Senator-Elect stated that individuals who broke laws under the guise of serving the federal government must be held accountable. He believes that understanding these historical failures is essential for future policy making.

However, he stressed that the focus must shift from mere accountability to solving the underlying problems. The goal should be preventing the worst outcomes from occurring in the future.

El-Sayed argued that the current system fails to prevent these outcomes adequately. He wants to orient policy toward proactive solutions rather than reactive measures.

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Policy Shifts and Future Administrative Actions

The discussion highlighted a broader debate about the role of federal agencies in domestic law enforcement. El-Sayed's comments reflect a growing call for structural changes in how immigration and crime are handled.

Supporters of his view often point to the historical success of the INS as a model for future reforms. Critics argue that modern threats require updated and specialized enforcement capabilities.

El-Sayed remains focused on preventing the worst scenarios from happening. He believes that a different approach can achieve safety without the current agency's methods.

The interview brought these contentious issues to a national audience. It underscored the political divide over law enforcement strategies.

As El-Sayed prepares for his Senate role, these views will likely influence his legislative priorities. His stance challenges the status quo of federal policing.