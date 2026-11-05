Senator-Designate Abdul El-Sayed Defies Trump and Vance Religious Attacks on The View

Senator El-Sayed addresses religious attacks from Donald Trump and J.D. Vance during an appearance on The View, emphasizing voter support for policy over prejudice.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed used his first major television appearance to directly confront the religious hostility he endured during his successful Senate campaign in Michigan. Appearing on ABC's The View, El-Sayed addressed the intense attacks from former President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Ted Cruz regarding his Muslim faith. This interview serves as his public entry into the national political stage following his decisive victory over Republican Mike Rogers.

Trump had previously labeled El-Sayed a jihadist and suggested he undergo metal detector screening before entering the Senate. Senator J.D. Vance participated in this strategy by suggesting there was something very evil about the Democrat. El-Sayed noted that these remarks were not merely personal insults but an assault on the broader concept of an America large enough for a Muslim senator.

Also read With Michigan Victory, Abdul El-Sayed Becomes Nation's First Muslim Senator

Responding to the comments, El-Sayed told the co-hosts that he would agree to a metal detector test at any time because he has nothing to hide. He issued a sharp counter-challenge to Trump, stating that a lie detector test was still on the table for the former president. This bold move highlighted his confidence and desire to shift the focus back to transparency rather than identity.

El-Sayed explained that his campaign resonated because voters prioritized their daily financial struggles over religious prejudice. He argued that his name and religion were not responsible for the economic difficulties facing Americans, including high gas prices and healthcare access issues. The electorate understood this distinction and chose to support his message on everyday concerns instead of divisive rhetoric.

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He criticized the political strategy of debasing discourse, noting that it often becomes an addiction for politicians who feel pressured to keep repeating divisive remarks. El-Sayed stated that if Republicans had valid arguments on these economic matters, they would have been used instead of resorting to attacks on his faith. He emphasized that the focus on his religion was a distraction from substantive policy debates.

The senator-elect maintained that the core issues affecting families were the primary drivers of his victory despite the personal nature of the attacks. He remains committed to focusing on the issues that matter to his constituents, including economic stability and healthcare. His victory marks a significant moment in Michigan politics, reflecting a voter base that values substance over sensationalism.