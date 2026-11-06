Senator El-Sayed Defends Equal Rights for Israelis and Palestinians

Sen-elect Abdul El-Sayed argues that current US policy favors Israel over Palestine, citing AIPAC influence and demanding adherence to international law for all nations.

Sen-elect Abdul El-Sayed provided a stark characterization of the current geopolitical dynamic between Israel and the Palestinian territories during a Thursday interview with ABC News host Linsey Davis. The Democratic candidate for the Michigan Senate seat argued that the prevailing political approach prioritizes the existing borders of Israel while treating the creation of a Palestinian state as an afterthought rather than a fundamental right.

The Hamburger Analogy Explained

When pressed on whether he believes Israel has a right to exist, El-Sayed affirmed his commitment to peace, dignity, and self-determination for the Jewish Israeli people at a level equal to that of the Palestinian people. He used a visceral analogy to illustrate the imbalance in current negotiations, stating that asking people to start with the current state of Israel and carve out a Palestinian state from what remains is akin to two people splitting a meal where one person eats first and the other is forced to eat what is left over.

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He emphasized that this method does not provide equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination for both groups. Instead of this unequal division, he argued that a just solution requires the Palestinian people and the Jewish Israeli people to come together to develop a strategy jointly. He noted that society is currently not on that path toward mutual agreement and equitable treatment.

Criticism of AIPAC and US Policy

El-Sayed placed significant blame on the political landscape in the United States for maintaining this status quo, specifically identifying the organization AIPAC as the primary driver. He stated that American politics are heavily influenced by an organization that has spent huge amounts of money to ensure that public policy focuses exclusively on the currently existing version of a Jewish state in Israel. He argued that this financial influence has created and enabled actions that he described as terrible things done with American tax dollars.

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The incoming senator expressed a desire for the country to step back and critically assess how to achieve equal rights for these peoples. He questioned how policymakers can ensure that tax dollars are not spent on activities that he characterizes as genocide and apartheid, or on wars that the United States has no business fighting. He insisted that holding the government accountable to international law is the necessary starting point for any meaningful change in foreign policy direction.

Broader Application to Foreign Aid

El-Sayed clarified that his stance is not limited to the Middle East but reflects a broader principle of foreign policy. He mentioned Egypt, where his family immigrated from, as well as Pakistan and Jordan, indicating that he takes the same approach to all these nations. He believes the United States must act as the first among equals to ensure that international law is enforced consistently across all regions and partnerships.

He concluded that giving money to any country that uses those funds to violate international law is a clear point where accountability must begin. This approach underscores his intent to challenge the traditional frameworks of American diplomatic engagement, particularly when such engagement appears to condone or facilitate actions that contravene established global legal standards.