Senator Deb Fischer's husband Bruce Fischer died November 22. Initial reports claimed peaceful natural death, but investigators confirmed he ended his life. Tributes pour in.

Senator Deb Fischer's husband, Bruce Fischer, has died. Initial reports indicated the 97-year-old rancher passed peacefully at his home in Valentine, Nebraska, on November 22. Further investigation revealed he ended his life.

Death Investigation Update for Bruce Fischer

A spokesperson for the senator's office released a statement on Friday, November 27. The office initially believed Bruce Fischer passed peacefully. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce Fischer chose to end his life. The spokesperson stated the family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy. The family asks for understanding during this time of mourning. There will be no further comment or additional details provided.

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Family Tributes to Nebraska Rancher Bruce Fischer

Before the suicide confirmation, Deb Fischer shared a statement about her husband. She described Bruce Fischer as her partner and greatest source of strength. She noted he died while spending time outdoors, which he loved most. Deb Fischer and Bruce Fischer married in 1972 after meeting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They moved to his family's ranch in the Nebraska Sandhills to raise their children. Their sons are named Adam, Morgan, and Luke Fischer. The couple also has six grandchildren and a Goldendoodle named Fred.

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Community Reaction to Fischer Family Tragedy

Nebraska politicians expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Congressman Mike Flood wrote that Senator Fischer and her husband have been dear friends for years. He highlighted Bruce Fischer's incredible work ethic and love for the Sandhills. He stated Nebraska has lost one of its very best. Senator Pete Ricketts also shared his sadness. He mentioned Bruce Fischer left his mark through his love for family, faith, and ranch. Susanne Ricketts sent their deepest condolences to Deb Fischer. They emphasized the Fischer family is in their prayers. The community continues to mourn the loss of a devoted father and grandfather.