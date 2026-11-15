Senator Cramer Questions NVIDIA China Sales Oversight

Senator Kevin Cramer raises national security concerns regarding NVIDIA chip exports to China, questioning if Commerce officials ignored presidential directives.

During the Friday broadcast of the Fox News Channel's "The Story," Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) raised serious national security questions regarding the export of semiconductors to China. The discussion centered on the role of NVIDIA and its leadership in the ongoing debate over technology transfers. Cramer expressed skepticism that industry claims of innocent intent were sufficient justification for bypassing existing restrictions.

Cramer Questions NVIDIA Export Oversight

Senator Cramer suggested that government officials may have relied too heavily on the assurances provided by Jensen Huang, the chief executive of NVIDIA. He stated that he suspects people were simply taking Mr. Huang's word for it that there was nothing nefarious going on with the semiconductor sales. Cramer emphasized that this reliance on corporate promises does not negate the clear prohibition against such exports.

Also read China warns against new U.S. export controls on chips in wake of Nvidia's Huang scandal

The senator noted that he had never received a briefing on this specific topic, though he acknowledged that other committees like the Intelligence Committee or Foreign Relations might have been informed. He pointed out that people within the administration were clearly aware of the issues, referencing a timeline that has become quite public. This awareness included specific concerns raised by Secretary Rubio and the intelligence community regarding the potential risks.

Commerce Department Role Under Scrutiny

A central question emerging from the discussion is whether the Secretary of the Commerce Department acted against the wishes of the President of the United States. Cramer argued that the president rightfully holds flexibility in administration decisions, but the potential for departmental defiance remains a major concern. He stated that the administration will have to flesh out the details of this potential conflict of interest.

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Cramer highlighted that warnings about the issue of sales to China were issued by his committee at least over a year ago. These early alerts indicated a growing understanding of the strategic dangers posed by unrestricted technology transfers. The senator expressed surprise that it took so long for more stakeholders to step up and address these known risks.

China's Technological Gap and Security Risks

While acknowledging that China has caught up to the United States in certain areas and may have exceeded American ability in a few specific domains, Cramer stressed the disparity in artificial intelligence capabilities. He asserted that China is nowhere near the US capability with AI chips. Providing this advantage to a strategic competitor was described as coming at a significant cost to national security.

The senator noted that while many individuals have become wealthy selling to China, the broader implication is a detriment to US safety. He described the situation as galling and expressed deep concern over the potential erosion of American technological supremacy. The conversation underscores the tension between corporate profit and geopolitical strategy in the semiconductor sector.