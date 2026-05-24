Senator Cory Booker Claims Trump Is Being Used By Iran As An Asset

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) accused President Donald Trump of being ‘being played as a fool’ by Iran during a CNN interview, citing a memorandum of understanding and a loosening of sanctions as evidence. He criticized Trump for allowing Iran to sell oil during the conflict and claimed that the situation is worse than when President Obama was in office.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) claimed President Donald Trump was ‘being played as a fool’ by Iran during a segment on CNN’s ‘State of the Union.

’ Commenting on a memorandum of understanding reached with Iran, Booker said that it does not address Iran’s nuclear program, which he claimed had been improved under the previous administration. Booker criticized President Trump for allowing Iran to sell oil during the current conflict, stating that this has led to the release of billions of dollars that Iran could use to fund proxy terrorist groups.

Booker argued that the U.S. involvement in the conflict makes the situation worse than before and that President Trump is being used by Iran as an asset





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