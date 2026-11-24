Polling data shows Senator Chris Van Hollen holds a significant double-digit lead over current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for the position of Senate Democratic Leader ahead of the December vote.

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland currently holds a commanding double-digit advantage over Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer in a new poll determining who should lead the party in the upcoming Senate session. The Economist/YouGov survey conducted between November 20 and November 23 reveals that the Maryland Democrat is the preferred choice for a significant portion of the party base as they prepare to select their incoming leadership for the 56-seat majority.

The polling results indicate that 40 percent of Democrats surveyed would prefer Van Hollen to lead Democrats in the Senate, compared to just 19 percent who would prefer Schumer. This gives the Maryland Democrat a substantial 21-point advantage over the current leader among the general Democratic base. The margin becomes even wider when looking specifically at voters who supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, with 48 percent expressing a preference for Van Hollen and only 18 percent favoring Schumer.

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This 30 percentage point gap among 2024 Harris voters highlights a distinct shift in sentiment within the party's progressive and moderate wings. The findings arrive just weeks before Senate Democrats are scheduled to hold a secret ballot on December 1 to determine who will lead the party's incoming majority when the next Congress convenes in January. The outcome of this vote will dictate the power structure of the legislative branch for the next two years.

Van Hollen has publicly stated that he has the support of more than 15 senators and expressed confidence that he could secure the 28 votes needed to defeat Schumer. He cited the endorsement of Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan as a key factor in his rising momentum. During campaign appearances, Van Hollen argued that the leadership contest is not a battle between progressives and moderates, but rather a response to voters' demands for economic and political change.

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When addressing suggestions that Schumer deserved credit for Democrats' midterm victories, Van Hollen countered that the election was not a Washington-orchestrated effort. He described the result as the American people rising up against a lawless president and demanding change. Van Hollen insisted that there is a very open lane for his candidacy, despite what he described as misinformation from the Schumer team designed to instill fear in potential supporters.

The leadership contest has attracted attention from outside the legislative branch, with approximately 35 entertainers signing a letter urging Senate Democrats to replace Schumer. Signatories included Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Chelsea Handler, Marisa Tomei, Padma Lakshmi, and television producer David Mandel. These individuals raised $23 million for Democrat congressional candidates during the 2026 midterm election cycle.

The letter, covered by Breitbart News on November 24, stated that a decision this consequential deserves public accountability due to the secrecy of the leadership vote. Comedian Jon Stewart has also advocated for replacing Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2016. Schumer has not yet confirmed whether he will seek reelection in 2028, leaving the door open for a primary challenge or leadership defeat.

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo has been actively promoting a phone bank encouraging supporters to contact their senators and advocate for a leadership change. Ruffalo highlighted Van Hollen's support for Medicare for All, a tax on billionaire wealth, ending military aid to Israel, and removing money from politics. He described Van Hollen as a principled leader and a true fighter to lead the Democratic majority.

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Ruffalo's comments sparked controversy, as he declared that Democrats needed leadership that followed the will of the people rather than entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties. His remarks were questioned or criticized by Anti-Defederation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, Coalition for Jewish Values Executive Vice President Rabbi Yaakov Menken, and Meghan McCain. Ruffalo defended his position by citing Schumer's 2018 AIPAC speech.

The actor called for American leaders to uphold domestic and international law, including the Leahy laws and Geneva Conventions. He concluded that justice and peace require leaders willing to enforce the law consistently, asserting that Chris Van Hollen has demonstrated that willingness while Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have not. The debate underscores the deep ideological divides within the party as it prepares to take control of the Senate.