Senator Cantwell Demands Commerce Action on China AI Chip Exports

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell urges Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to enforce export controls, citing loopholes allowing Chinese firms to access advanced AI technology and national security risks.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell has issued a direct mandate to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to immediately halt the transfer of advanced artificial intelligence technology to entities linked with China. The Democratic senator from Washington argues that the Department of Commerce has neglected its statutory duty to safeguard the United States national security and its dominant competitive position in the global AI market. This formal demand arrives ahead of Secretary Lutnick's scheduled diplomatic mission to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Specific Failures in Export Enforcement

Senator Cantwell, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, identified four distinct areas where the Department of Commerce failed to enforce existing export control laws. These failures have allegedly allowed sensitive American technology to flow freely to companies with ties to the People's Republic of China. The senator emphasized that the department possesses clear authority from Congress to prevent such transfers but has chosen not to exercise it effectively.

Also read Lutnick under fire: How Trump’s Commerce Secretary cultivated Nvidia’s CEO while chip controls slipped

One major concern involves a regulatory loophole that permits Chinese companies to utilize overseas data centers equipped with high-performance Nvidia chips to train AI models. Reports cited by Cantwell indicate that major firms including Alibaba and ByteDance have successfully accessed this powerful American technology outside of China, despite explicit U.S. restrictions designed to block such access.

Another critical failure involves the company Megaspeed, which national security officials from the Treasury, State, and Defense departments have repeatedly flagged as a threat. According to the senator, these agencies urged the Commerce Department to impose restrictions on Megaspeed starting in 2025, yet the department took no action. This inaction allowed the company to continue acquiring sensitive technology without regulatory interference.

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Conflict Allegations and Regulatory Suspension

Cantwell further alleged that the Commerce Department suspended a specific investigation into the possible diversion of advanced AI chips to China after receiving contact from Nvidia's general counsel. This suspension reportedly allowed Megaspeed to maintain its acquisitions while a separate criminal investigation proceeded independently. The senator argues that this decision compromised the integrity of the enforcement process.

Additionally, the senator objected to the department's decision to suspend a Bureau of Industry and Security rule. This rule was designed to extend export restrictions to subsidiaries owned by blacklisted companies. By suspending this rule, the department allegedly reopened a significant loophole that could enable restricted Chinese firms to obtain American technology through their affiliated entities.

The letter also raises serious questions regarding potential conflicts of interest involving Secretary Lutnick. Cantwell highlighted Lutnick's family financial ties to Nvidia stock through Cantor Fitzgerald, suggesting these connections may influence policy decisions. She specifically criticized a 25% fee imposed on certain Nvidia chip exports to China, arguing that this financial structure creates an incentive to approve exports that ultimately benefit foreign competitors.

Impact on Global AI and National Security

Senator Cantwell concluded that these systemic failures to carry out the law actively contribute to giving away America's technology advantage in AI. She stated that the Administration must account for its failure to enforce protections and take immediate action to prevent America's most sensitive technology from strengthening its adversaries. The senator maintained that the agency responsible for protecting this advantage cannot allow its own controls to be weakened.

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These concerns echo broader industry anxieties following recent scrutiny of CEO Jensen Huang. Huang faced intense scrutiny after reports emerged regarding an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy, sparking U.S. national security concerns. This incident created a ripple effect across the global technology industry, as Huang is widely recognized as a leader in global AI growth.

Experts are currently monitoring the potential effects of Huang's resignation and what it may signify for the stock market. The fallout continues to impact investor sentiment, particularly as other growing AI companies with public debuts await their market entry. The intersection of political oversight and corporate leadership remains a critical focal point for U.S. technological sovereignty.