Senator Blumenthal Demands Answers Over State Department's Potential Purchase of Armored Cybertrucks

Senator Richard Blumenthal raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest in the State Department's possible purchase of $400 million worth of armored Tesla Cybertrucks from Elon Musk's company.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, the leading Democrat on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has demanded answers and documents from Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the State Department 's potential purchase of $400 million worth of armored Tesla Cybertruck s from Elon Musk 's company.

Blumenthal, in a letter obtained by CBS News, expressed serious concerns about the potential conflicts of interest stemming from Musk's dual roles as CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, along with his extensive influence in government through his political contributions and the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). \The Connecticut senator argued that Musk's widespread appointments of allies within the government raise significant concerns about transparency and fairness in the procurement process. He pointed to the Cybertruck's troubled history, marked by widespread criticism, recalls, and reportedly dismal sales figures, as evidence that it is an unsuitable vehicle for the State Department's needs. Blumenthal questioned how the Cybertruck could be considered a reliable choice without undue influence or preferential treatment. \Blumenthal's letter, sent on Thursday night, requests a response by February 21. This inquiry follows a preliminary investigation Blumenthal initiated last week into Musk and his companies. Musk, the world's richest person, holds considerable sway over government contracts due to his leadership positions in both SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), and his substantial financial contributions to former President Trump's campaign. Through DOGE, Musk actively seeks to reduce federal spending, scrutinizing government computer systems for what he identifies as waste, fraud, and abuse. This aggressive approach has sparked numerous lawsuits challenging his authority to conduct such audits





