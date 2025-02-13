Senator Banks: Dr. Bhattacharya is the 'Game Changer' NIH Needs

Senator Jim Banks hails Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Trump's nominee for NIH Director, as a 'disruptor' who will 'drain the swamp' and restore the agency's focus on research and cures.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya , chosen by former President Donald Trump to lead the National Institutes of Health ( NIH ), has been lauded by Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) as a transformative figure for the agency. Banks, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, asserted that Bhattacharya is the ideal candidate to revitalize the NIH , calling him a 'game changer' and a 'disruptor' who will 'drain the swamp' and reshape Washington.

Bhattacharya's nomination has garnered significant attention due to his controversial stance during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a vocal critic of lockdowns, co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration, an open letter that advocated for a strategy of 'herd immunity' by allowing low-risk individuals to live normally and build immunity through infection. This stance drew fierce backlash from the scientific establishment and public health officials, including then-NIH director Dr. Francis Collins, who labeled the declaration 'dangerous' and 'not mainstream science.'However, Banks sees Bhattacharya's willingness to challenge the prevailing narrative as a strength. He emphasizes that the pandemic exposed the immense influence of the NIH and the crucial need for strong, independent leadership. Banks further criticizes the previous administration, pointing to Dr. Anthony Fauci's reporting structure under Collins and alleging a culture of corruption and political manipulation within the agency. He believes Bhattacharya's appointment represents a return to scientific integrity and a break from the partisan influence that plagued the NIH during the pandemic





