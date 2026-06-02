Senator Adam Schiff: Trump's Decision to Drop $1.8 Billion Fund is a Tactical Retreat

Senator Adam Schiff believes that President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily drop the $1.8 billion weaponization fund is a tactical retreat, rather than a sign of giving up on the idea.

Senator Adam Schiff stated that President Donald Trump 's decision to temporarily drop the $1.8 billion weaponization fund is a tactical retreat, not a sign of giving up on the idea.

Trump had initially wanted to include the fund in the reconciliation bill, which is focused on providing more billions for ICE and CBP. However, the bill was weighted down by other provisions, including a billion dollars for a ballroom and the $1.8 billion fund. Schiff believes that the courts have also played a role in forcing Trump's hand, at least temporarily, by putting a pause on the fund.

He described the decision as the most brazen act of self-dealing corruption yet, particularly at a time when the economy is struggling and people are facing high costs of living. Schiff emphasized that the American people want the President and Congress to focus on addressing these issues, rather than enriching themselves and their cronies





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Senator Adam Schiff President Donald Trump $1.8 Billion Fund Reconciliation Bill Self-Dealing Corruption

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