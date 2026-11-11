Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed urges Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign, citing mishandling of the Iran war and failure of duties after House vote on impeachment resolution.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan publicly demanded that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth step down, citing failures in his handling of the Iran war and breaches of duty. The call came after the House of Representatives voted 211 to 204 to refer an impeachment resolution to committee, effectively derailing the impeachment effort.

Immediate Reaction to House Vote

The vote, held on Tuesday night, mirrored a deep division among lawmakers over the national security strategy toward Iran. El-Sayed's warning was delivered during an interview with a local broadcaster, where he stated, 'Why are you still doing this job? You are really bad at this. You are failing your responsibility.' He added that Hegseth's management of the conflict had become a liability, insisting that a quick resignation would ease pressures for all parties involved.

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Critique of Defence Leadership

El-Sayed claimed that Hegseth's actions had directly contributed to economic hardships for ordinary Americans. He linked the prolonged conflict with Iran to rising inflation and energy costs, noting that voters in his district repeatedly expressed frustration over these issues. In calling for an immediate halt to hostilities, El-Sayed described the current campaign as 'illegal, immoral and unethical.' He emphasized that any future impeachment process would still be judged on its merits, yet he maintained that the Secretary's performance was unmistakably unsatisfactory.

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Stakeholder Positions and Broader Impacts

Other senators weighed in on the matter, with twelve legislators questioning key provisions in the Israel defence cooperation bill. Meanwhile, a group of Michigan Democrats rebuked eleven lawmakers for absenteeism during the Tuesday ballot, urging them to fulfil their duties. The debate has broadened beyond the Iran conflict, touching on broader questions about military strategy and congressional oversight.

What Comes Next for the Administration

Should Hegseth choose to resign, the Department of Defence will need to appoint an interim secretary while a permanent replacement is nominated. The opposition parties have indicated that they will reconvene a committee to reexamine the impeachment resolution once the current process stalls. Meanwhile, the federal government faces mounting pressure from constituents to reassess its foreign policy stance toward Iran and its defense commitments to allies in the region.