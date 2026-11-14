Senatobia Officer Hunter Foster History of Aggressive Policing Revealed

Investigation reveals Senatobia officer Hunter Foster had a pattern of escalating traffic stops before fatally shooting toddler Kohen Wiley, raising questions about police conduct.

A comprehensive review of video evidence has exposed a troubling pattern of aggressive and escalating policing behavior by Hunter Foster, the Senatobia police officer who fatally shot one-year-old Kohen Wiley in a Walmart parking lot this summer. The investigation, conducted by reporters from Mississippi Today, The New York Times, and Verite News, analyzed more than a dozen incidents captured on video that occurred during Foster's seven-year law enforcement career. These recordings reveal a consistent tendency to rapidly escalate minor infractions into violent confrontations, often involving physical force, verbal abuse, and the deployment of weapons without warning.

Fatal Walmart Incident Details

The fatal encounter occurred in June when Hunter Foster and four other officers exited a Walmart in Senatobia to pursue two young women accused by employees of shoplifting a box of Pampers Easy Ups and baby clothes. Video footage shows Foster running and standing directly in front of the vehicle as it attempted to flee the scene. Despite the vehicle moving toward him, Foster was the first officer to draw his firearm and the only one to open fire, continuing to shoot even as the car passed him. A single bullet struck and killed one-year-old Kohen Wiley, who was sitting securely in his mother's lap in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

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History of Escalating Force

Analysis of video evidence from Foster's tenure with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and other agencies reveals a pattern where encounters began with minor infractions but quickly devolved into violence. In several reviewed incidents, Foster was initially patient and polite, even when dealing with unruly or intoxicated motorists. However, these interactions frequently escalated when he resorted to tackling, punching, or drawing his Taser or firearm in response to minor provocations. Reporters reviewed video footage from federal lawsuits and community-flagged incidents, including one where Foster shouted profanities at women during a domestic violence response, highlighting a recurring issue with volatile behavior.

Expert Critique of Officer Conduct

Three policing experts who independently examined the video footage at the request of the news organizations expressed serious concerns about Hunter Foster's professionalism and temperament. Michael Gennaco, a former federal civil rights prosecutor and police oversight consultant based in California, described Foster's behavior as displaying an orientation toward using force almost without warning. Gennaco noted that in several of the reviewed videos, Foster appeared out of control, raising significant questions about his ability to de-escalate situations and his adherence to standard policing protocols regarding the proportionality of force.

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Legal Outcome and Resignation

In October, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch declined to bring criminal charges against Hunter Foster, stating in a press release that the officer's actions during the Walmart shooting were justified under the law. Despite this legal clearance, the controversy surrounding the death of Kohen Wiley sparked intense community debate about policing practices in the state. Facing significant public scrutiny and criticism, Hunter Foster, who is 33 years old, resigned from the Senatobia police department later that week, ending his service as a police officer in the region.

Broader Impact on Community Trust

The death of Kohen Wiley at the hands of Hunter Foster has been described by many residents as another painful episode in Mississippi's history of policing, further straining community trust in law enforcement agencies. The incident has intensified calls for greater accountability and transparency in how police departments handle use-of-force incidents, particularly those involving children. The collaborative investigation by Mississippi Today, The New York Times, and Verite News aims to provide a detailed account of Foster's career, utilizing lawsuits, court records, and police reports to catalog his interactions with the public and illuminate the systemic issues that may have contributed to this tragic outcome.