The Senate Appropriations Committee warns that President Donald Trump's plan to revert USS Doris Miller to older steam systems could add billions to the $15.2 billion budget.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has issued a stark warning regarding President Donald Trump's directive to replace advanced electromagnetic launch systems on the future USS Doris Miller with older steam technology. This proposed redesign could add many billions of dollars to the program and cause years of delays, according to an explanatory statement accompanying the proposed fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill. The committee emphasizes that such a major structural shift requires extensive additional analysis before any changes can proceed.

Directive Forces Analysis of Steam Reversion

An August memorandum issued by President Donald Trump directed the Department of War to develop a comprehensive plan for replacing the aircraft-launch and weapons-elevator systems on CVN-81, the future USS Doris Miller. The directive grants the department sixty days to present proposed measures, timelines, and resource requirements to the White House. This specific order does not mandate a retrofit of every existing carrier in the fleet, focusing solely on the planning phase for the fourth ship in the Ford-class sequence.

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The Navy's schedule for CVN-81 has already experienced significant slippage, moving its expected delivery date from February 2032 to February 2034. This delay was primarily attributed to shipyard construction-space constraints and was identified prior to any discussion of the potential technological redesign. The fiscal 2027 shipbuilding plan reflects these existing logistical bottlenecks rather than the new proposed changes.

EMALS Versus Steam Technology Shift

The U.S. Navy currently operates one commissioned Ford-class ship, with two additional vessels still awaiting delivery. The USS Doris Miller is slated to be the fourth ship in this class. Current Ford-class carriers utilize the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, known as EMALS, which uses stored kinetic energy and electrical power conversion instead of traditional steam pressure. The ships also feature Advanced Weapons Elevators that move munitions from storage areas to the flight deck using electric mechanisms.

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President Donald Trump's memorandum calls for planning a switch back to steam catapults and hydraulic elevators for CVN-81. These older systems were standard on earlier carriers, and the White House has characterized this change as a return to traditional, proven technology. However, the Senate Appropriations Committee argues that the Navy must compare the performance and costs of both systems thoroughly before proceeding with the reversion.

Structural Reengineering and Operational Risks

Replacing EMALS with steam catapults involves more than a simple equipment swap. The Navy describes Ford-class ships as having an all-electric design, with all onboard systems built around electrical power rather than steam service lines. Introducing steam and hydraulic equipment could require a complete redesign of the ship's infrastructure and its aircraft operations to accommodate the different power and distribution needs.

The Senate committee has requested an assessment of how older catapults might affect aircraft not designed to withstand their higher launch stresses. Officials are also comparing the speed and efficiency of the elevators and estimating the additional staffing required to operate and maintain steam catapults. These operational factors are central to understanding the full scope of the proposed changes.

Financial Impact and Contract Obligations

The committee's warning indicates that the potential redesign could add many billions of dollars and many years to the CVN-81 project. While no specific dollar figure for the redesign itself was provided, the Navy's fiscal 2026 budget estimated the procurement cost of the carrier at approximately $15.2 billion before the schedule was moved to 2034. This figure covers the carrier itself, not the cost to change launch systems.

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The Navy previously awarded General Atomics a $1.204 billion contract modification for the production, installation, and support of EMALS and the Advanced Arresting Gear on CVN-81. The committee has directed the Navy to provide Congress with a report if the legislation is enacted, covering construction costs, retrofit expenses, and operational effects. Newsweek has reached out to the White House, the Department of Defense, the Senate Appropriations Committee, and General Atomics for comment via email.

Performance Records and Testing Challenges

The Senate Appropriations Committee notes that recent combat experience with Ford-class carriers demonstrates higher sortie rates, readiness, and combat effectiveness than earlier-generation carriers. In July, a Navy official reported that the USS Gerald R. Ford completed a 326-day deployment involving more than 11,000 fixed-wing aircraft launches and recoveries. The Navy states that EMALS can launch a wider range of aircraft, from lightweight unmanned systems to heavy strike fighters, with smoother acceleration.

Despite these stated benefits, an independent Pentagon testing office has documented continuing challenges with the electromagnetic systems. The committee emphasizes that while these benefits exist, they do not fully settle whether the newer systems have met every performance goal. The Navy is now tasked with providing a detailed cost and schedule assessment to justify any move away from the current technology.