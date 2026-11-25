Senate Republicans propose changes to the Take Care of America's Veterans Act, removing controversial loan fees and modifying disability ratings to secure bipartisan support.

Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas, Republican chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, has introduced a modified version of the Take Care of America's Veterans Act to replace the House-passed text. This legislative update removes controversial fee increases on VA-backed home loans and adjusts proposed changes to tinnitus disability ratings. The bill, known as H.R. 9237, was originally passed by the House of Representatives on November 11 and subsequently received in the Senate. A final vote on the Senate version has not yet been scheduled.

Moran stated that the revisions were made after receiving extensive feedback from veterans, advocacy organizations, and colleagues across the political spectrum. He emphasized that the modified legislation aims to better serve military families and VA staff members by addressing specific concerns raised during the legislative process. The Chairman argued that this revised approach is the only viable method to deliver essential benefits to veterans and caregivers without further delay.

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Key Changes to Disability Ratings and Loan Fees

The primary adjustments in Moran's substitute amendment focus on two contentious areas of the original House bill. First, the proposal eliminates the proposed increases in fees for VA home loans, a move intended to remove financial barriers for veterans seeking homeownership. Second, it softens the provisions that would have altered how the Department of Veterans Affairs rates tinnitus, a common service-connected disability. These changes were designed to build consensus among members of Congress who had opposed the original provisions.

The Senate version of the bill also retains other significant provisions aimed at expanding benefits for severely disabled veterans. It includes the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act, which would increase special monthly compensation for certain severely disabled veterans by $10,000 a year. This annual increase is equivalent to approximately $833.33 per month for eligible recipients. Additionally, the bill proposes increasing Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, or DIC, by an additional 1 percent above the normal inflation adjustment for a period of three years.

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Bipartisan Support and Funding Challenges Ahead

The legislative package combines more than 60 veteran-related proposals into a single comprehensive measure. Among these is a modified version of the Major Richard Star Act, which would allow eligible combat-injured service members who were medically retired before completing 20 years of service to receive military retirement pay alongside VA disability compensation. Under current law, many medically retired veterans with fewer than 20 years of service must have their retirement payments reduced when they receive VA disability compensation. If enacted, this change could affect approximately 54,000 combat-injured retirees.

Experts note that while the bill has a viable path through Congress due to bipartisan support for many of its provisions, securing enough votes before the current congressional session ends remains a challenge. Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, observed that the proposed changes represent an effort to find common ground. However, he cautioned that the final outcome depends on whether lawmakers can resolve disagreements over the funding required to provide these expanded benefits.

Provisions for Surviving Spouses and Mental Health Care

The bill also preserves the Love Lives On Act, which would allow certain surviving spouses to keep survivor benefits after remarrying before age 55. Under current law, remarriage before that age can generally end eligibility for DIC and Survivor Benefit Plan payments. This provision has been supported by veterans organizations as a necessary update to outdated regulations. The package further includes the Veterans' ACCESS Act, which would codify standards used to determine eligibility for VA community care and improve access to residential mental health and substance-use treatment for veterans at risk of suicide or overdose.

The political landscape surrounding this legislation may shift significantly as Democrats take control of Congress in January. Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, highlighted the strong opposition to previous fee increases, noting that raising costs on the veteran population should be a nonstarter given their sacrifices. If the Senate approves Moran's substitute amendment, the House must agree to the revised text before the package can proceed to the president. Failure to reach an agreement before the end of the current session would require the bill to be reintroduced under the new congressional leadership, potentially delaying benefits for millions of veterans and military families nationwide.