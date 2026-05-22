Senate Vacation Shortened Due to GOP Tension and Trump Endorsement

Republican tensions over the reconciliation bill and President Trump's endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn caused the Senate to take an early vacation, leaving the bill unfinished.

The Senate is heading home without finishing a reconciliation bill due to Republican tensions, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against incumbent Sen.

John Cornyn. Kevin Cramer, a senator from North Dakota, suggested that Senate Republicans are dodging the bill because of their focus on politics, particularly Trump endorsements and snubs this week. Majority Leader John Thune acknowledged the role of President Trump’s endorsement of Paxton in the Republican Senators' decision to skip town instead of advancing a top Trump priority





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Senate Reconciliation Bill Republican Tensions President Trump Ken Paxton John Cornyn Republican Senators MAGA Movement TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER THE SAVE AMERICA ACT

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