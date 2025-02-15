Senate Republicans Vow to Overturn Biden-Era Energy and Financial Regulations

Senate Republicans, wielding a trifecta of power, plan to utilize the Congressional Review Act to dismantle several Biden-era regulations targeting the oil and gas industry and bank mergers.

Three of the four regulations targeted by Senate Republicans are directly related to the oil and gas industry, forming part of former President Joe Biden's broader strategy to incentivize a transition to renewable energy sources. These regulations aim to curb methane emissions, enhance the environmental impact assessment of seabed drilling, and improve the energy efficiency of natural gas water heaters.

The fourth regulation on the Republicans' agenda focuses on bank mergers, seeking to eliminate an expedited review process for mergers within the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.Senate Republicans, led by John Thune, plan to utilize the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to invalidate these regulations. The CRA empowers both the House and the Senate to overturn regulations and executive branch rules with a simple majority vote, provided those rules were finalized within the last 60 legislative days. This expedited process bypasses the often complex legislative hurdles, requiring only a simple majority for passage, compared to the higher threshold typically needed for Senate approval. With Republicans controlling both the House and the Senate, alongside the White House, the path for these regulations to be eliminated appears clear. Thune asserts that these actions reflect the American people's mandate to challenge Biden administration policies and restore common sense. The CRA offers a limited window for repealing regulations, with rules finalized before mid-August 2022 excluded from consideration. Each regulation has its own specific timeline, and the Senate is poised to leverage the CRA to dismantle additional rules. The last time Republicans held a trifecta in 2017, they successfully revoked 16 regulations using this mechanism





