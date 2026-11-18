Senate leaders should end pro forma sessions to let President Trump fill vacancies. This constitutional power bypasses Democratic obstruction in the final weeks of Republican control.

The Senate faces a critical decision in the final six weeks of unified Republican control over the federal government. Senate Republicans hold the power to allow President Trump to make recess appointments, a constitutional mechanism that would ensure the executive branch operates at full capacity. Without this action, the administration remains blocked from staffing key positions due to legislative gridlock.

How Recess Appointments Work

The mechanism is rooted in the Constitution's Appointments Clause, which mandates that senior federal positions be filled by officers nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. However, Article II, Section 2, Clause 3 grants the president the authority to fill high-ranking positions without Senate confirmation during recesses. These appointments remain valid throughout the current annual session of Congress and extend into the next session, effectively covering potential vacancies that arise during that period.

Also read Clemson College Republicans React to Historic Democratic Senate Win

A recess of just ten days would empower President Trump to fill existing vacancies and any positions that become vacant during that window. He could install new senior officials across the government, bypassing the confirmation process entirely. This process bypasses the need for individual votes on every nominee, which have historically been used as tools for obstruction.

Legislative Stagnation and Frustration

Many conservatives feel frustrated by the inability of Senate Republicans to pass significant legislation during this session. Demands to end the filibuster or make it more difficult to use have been ignored. The party has done little since passing the Working Families Tax Cuts in July 2025. This lack of progress has left many voters dissatisfied with the performance of their representatives.

Advertisement

Another round of government shutdown talks will quickly become the only topic of conversation in Washington as the December 11 funding deadline looms. The two chambers are struggling to agree on a reconciliation bill for defense spending. They have failed to agree on permitting reform or acting on college sports legislation. This legislative paralysis contrasts sharply with the executive branch's need for staffing.

Mike Thune's Strategic Choice

Senate Majority Leader Mike Thune declares that a ten-day recess carries little downside. The question remains: what exactly are Republicans doing with their lame duck session in power? If Thune allows a recess, he would earn plaudits from conservatives nationwide. It would demonstrate with a consequential action, not just words, that he is serious about delivering for his voters.

The idea as Senate Democrats stalled hundreds of nominees has historically led to agreements on confirmations en bloc. This approach allows batches of nominees to be confirmed at once. Thune continues to use this method to advance key appointments. However, using recess appointments would be a more direct response to the obstruction facing the executive branch.

Historical Precedent and Impact

Senators have ignored calls from Ken Klukowski and Ken Blackwell. Their column outlined the ways in which a president can make recess appointments to overcome obstruction from other parties. The explanation of recess appointments is straightforward and provides a clear path forward for the administration.

Advertisement

The Senate should allow President Trump the same power every president until the 2000s had to staff their executive branch with their top candidates. This power was essential to fulfill their agenda while they still can. The last recess appointments were made nearly fourteen years ago. Since then, the U.S. Senate has held continuous pro forma sessions to avoid triggering the process. Restoring this capability would align current practices with historical norms.