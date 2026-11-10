Senate Republicans Keep John Thune as Leader in Minority

John Thune, John Barrasso, and Tom Cotton keep their Senate Republican leadership posts after midterm losses ended the majority, while Bernie Moreno leads the NRSC.

Senate Republicans will enter minority status with the same leadership team in place as before. John Thune, John Barrasso, and Tom Cotton were all re-elected to their party roles just one week after the midterm elections, which cost the party its Senate majority.

The party moved from a 53-47 majority to a minority, losing seats in red states including Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas. The source describes the new chamber split as 55-45 or 56-44. Under the vote, Thune will serve as minority leader, Barrasso as minority whip, and Cotton as conference chair.

Also read Republicans leave closed-door meeting without a decision on reelecting John Thune as leader

Leadership Team Retained After Midterm Losses

Thune will remain the top Senate Republican after his colleagues re-elected him to lead the party from the minority side. Barrasso continues as minority whip, and Cotton continues as conference chair.

Shortly after winning his bid to keep leading Republicans, Thune posted on X. He said in part that he had appreciated the chance to hold an open, honest, and transparent conversation with his colleagues, and that he was honored to have their continued trust and support to lead the Senate Republican Conference.

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Conservative Senators Demand Strategy Debate

Some conservative senators pressed Thune to discuss at length his plan for the next two years before the party settled its leadership. McCormick argued that after a failure, Republicans must start with honesty, transparency, and accountability, a principle he said he learned in business and the Army.

McCormick wrote on X that the party had suffered the worst election results in decades a week earlier. He called for a discussion about what went wrong, how to fix it, what Republicans stand for, and how the agenda should focus on the concerns of the American people.

McCormick added that he had told Thune he does not believe Senate Republicans should move to leadership elections until they have digested and debated the lessons of the midterms and how to move forward. His position reflects the debate over timing rather than a challenge to the leaders' current posts.

Senate Leadership Fund Executive Director Alex Latcham, who led Senate Republican leadership efforts in 2026, praised Thune's reelection. Latcham described Thune as a dedicated public servant and steady conservative hand in the U.S. Senate, and said he will continue to deliver on President Trump's agenda as a principled fighter against Democrat obstruction and extremism.

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NRSC Recapture Effort and 2028 Battlefield

Bernie Moreno, the first-term Ohio Republican elected in 2024, is now chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. He is the new leader responsible for Republicans' efforts to recapture the Senate majority.

The marquee races in 2028 include holding Republican seats in Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Republicans will also look for challengers to Democrat-held seats in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

For voters in those states, the list shows which seats both parties are expected to contest in the next cycle. The leadership continuity under Thune and the new NRSC structure under Moreno set the party's near-term agenda as it works through the lessons of the midterms.