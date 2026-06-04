Senate Republicans Block Amendment to Halt DOJ Anti-Weaponization Fund Amid Intense Debates

In a closely watched vote, Senate Republicans defeated an amendment that would haVe halted the Justice Department's anti-weaponization fund, with three GOP senators from swing states breaking ranks. the outcome preserves the integrity of a broader immigration enforcement bill, but bipartisan concerns over the fund persist.

In a dramatic turn on the Senate floor, Republicans narrowly defeated an amendment that would have blocked the creation of the Justice Department's anti-weaponization fund.

The final vote noticed three GOP senators from battleground states break ranks, but thier defections were insufficient to pass the measure. the amendment, which required only a simple majority because it was framed as a motion to send the underlying immigration enforcement bill back to committee with instructions, ultimately failed after more than three hours of suspense. Senate Majority Leader John Thune huddled with colleagues during the extended vote, urging them to reject what he called corrosive amendments that could undermine the broader legislation.

Ultimately, Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Jon Husted of Ohio, and Dan Sullivan of Alaska voted against their party,while the remaining Republicans stood firm. the outcome preserves the $70 billion package for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its sister agency, but the fight over the fund is far from over. The anti-weaponization fund,established by the Justice Department, has drawn bipartisan criticism due to concerns that it could be used to compensate individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Senators from both parties have expressed interest in either eliminating the fund or placing strict guardrails to prevent payments to those convicted or accused of assaulting Capitol officers. During the debate, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, both opposed to the fund, consulted with the parliamentarian on their own amendment language. They have vowed to oppose final passage of the immigration bill without restrictions on the fund.

Yet,any further amendments will likely face a 60-vote threshold, giving leadership more control. Leader Thune also retains the option to neutralize successful amendments at the end of the process with a wrap-around procedure that reverts the bill to its original text, though that approach requires near-unanimous Republican support. The immigration enforcement bill,which Republicans are advancing through a filibuster-skirting process, includes funding for ICE and related agencies.

Senators can propose unlimited amendments before the final vote, including on unrelated matters such as the anti-weaponization fund. Other amendments already on the agenda include a proposal to require ICE officers to wear body cameras and various measures related to affordability.

Meanwhile, Democrats have seized on the controversy surrounding the fund and a separate matter involving Trump's East Wing ballroom funding to score political points. They hope to use these issues as wedges against vulnerable Republicans in the upcoming election cycle. If the Senate passes the immigration enforcement bill later this week, the House could seize it up as soon as Friday, with both chambers eager to demonstrate action on border security.

The outcome of this debate will likely shape the political landscape heaDing into the next election, as swing-state senators face tough reelection fights and the broader public remains divided on immigration policy. The extended vote highlighted deep fissures within the Republican conference over the fund, even as most members ultimately stuck with leadership. the three defectors, all from states where immigration and crime are top issues for voters, face intense scrutiny from both sides.

Collins, Husted, and Sullivan argued that the fund lacks necessary transparency and could be misused, aligning them with some Democrats. However, their break from the party line may have limited impact given the failed amendment. Moving forward,the focus shifts to the remaining amendments and final passage. With the House poised to act quickly,the immigration bill could become law in the coming days, but the unresolved dispute over the anti-weaponization fund ensures that the debate will continue.

The Justice Department has not commented on the fund's future, and President Trump has sent mixed signals, leaving the matter in legislative limbo. As senators weigh their next moves, the stakes remain high for both parties as they navigate a volatile political environment





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Senate Vote DOJ Anti-Weaponization Fund Immigration Enforcement Bill Republican Defections Bipartisan Concerns

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