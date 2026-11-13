Senate Republicans Begin the Process of Jamming BAAJA While Trump Threatens to Ignore It

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Following Monday’s vote to open debate on the legislation, a number of Senate Democrats called for an amendment process to fix the “Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026.

” However, on November 11th, Republicans began the process to jam the bill through the Senate. The caucus is reportedly seeking to “maximize” their final days in power, including attempting to pass yet anotherthat he would not approve wind energy projects, despite the fact that the draft permitting legislation, which he has endorsed, seeks to speed up the process for energy projects, including wind.its appreciation for the improvements the manager’s amendment made to the draft permitting legislation, but it has highlighted the remaining significant flaws in the bill.

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The organization called for a robust amendment process for the necessary changes to be made.

“Sierra Club appreciates the work Senators Heinrich and Whitehouse have put into crafting this bill with the intent of unleashing the mass buildout of clean energy and cutting costs for the American people. But this rogue president is already admitting he will refuse to follow the law while Senate Republicans are trying to jam this bill through as quickly, and with as little input, as possible.

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Democrats just won a sweeping mandate; they must fight to fix this fundamentally flawed bill, rather than allowing Trump and Senate Republicans to force it on the American people who just rejected Trump’s corrupt and costly energy policy. The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with millions of members and supporters.

In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.