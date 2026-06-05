Senate Republicans Approve $70 Billion Immigration Bill Despite Democratic Opposition

In a party-line vote, Senate Republicans passed a $70 billion bill to fund President Trump's immigration enforcement initiatives, highlighting their tough stance on immigration and Democrats' opposition during an election year. The bill's passage was secured despite Democrats' attempt to attach language blocking or limiting a $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund intended to compensate individuals harmed by the government.

In a pre-dawn vote, Senate Republicans approved a $70 billion bill to finance President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement initiatives for the remainder of his term.

The bill's passage was secured despite Democrats' attempt to attach language blocking or limiting a $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund intended to compensate individuals harmed by the government. The DOJ had previously stated that this fund was meant to compensate victims of political persecution under past administrations.

However, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche recently testified before a House subcommittee that the fund would not move forward. The 52-47 vote sent the immigration measure to the House, where it is expected to be taken up next week. This victory for the Trump administration and Republican Party emphasizes their tough stance on immigration and Democrats' opposition to it, especially during an election year when control of Congress is at stake.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was the lone Republican to oppose the measure, joining all Democrats. Although Republicans were largely united behind the immigration bill, it initially served as a potential vehicle for GOP pushback against Trump's request for border funding and the compensation fund.

However, after failed attempts to amend the bill, the Republicans' use of a filibuster-proof budget bill overrode the unified Democratic opposition. The GOP employed this tactic after Democrats refused to fund the immigration crackdown without restrictions on ICE and CBP agents' tactics and conduct, following recent organized protests and violence at federal facilities. Democrats also held up funding for other DHS operations, leading to payless paydays for some federal workers in previous funding battles over ICE.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) stated, 'We are here today only because Democrats refuse to appropriate a single dollar for our border and immigration law enforcement.

' The measure was briefly stalled on the floor when a small number of Republicans joined a proposed Democratic amendment on the anti-weaponization fund, but it ultimately failed 50-49. Three Republican senators facing reelection-Collins (R-ME), Husted (R-OH), and Sullivan (R-AK)-had reportedly joined the Democratic effort





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Trump Administration Senate Republicans Democratic Opposition Border Funding Compensation Fund

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate Republicans Revise $70 Billion Immigration Funding Bill, Stripping Ballroom Security MoneyThe Senate Judiciary Committee released a revised $70 billion immigration funding bill,removing $220 million for ballroom security after GOP objections and a parliamentary ruling. The measure, which funds DHS thRough 2029,faces a marathon amendment session as Republicans seek enough support for final passage.

Read more »

Senate will begin voting on funding immigration enforcement after Trump’s settlement fund is droppedSenate Republicans are preparing to vote on a $70 billion immigration funding bill.

Read more »

Senate Republicans Approve $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill After Grueling Voting MarathonIn a contentious vote that lasted through the night, Senate Republicans approved a $70 billion immigration enforcement bill, overcoming a series of amendment vOtes that tested their unity. The bills journey to the Home is likely to be contentious, given the deep divisions on immigration policy.

Read more »

Senate passes $70 billion immigration enforcement bill, sending measure to HouseThe U.S. Senate has approved a sweeping immigration enforcement bill that would provide approximately $70 billion in additional funding for federal agencies responsible for border security and immigration enforcement.

Read more »