A new Senate Intelligence Committee report concludes that the Bush administration repeatedly presented flawed intelligence as fact to build the case for invading Iraq.

A newly released report by the Senate Intelligence Committee concludes that senior officials in the George W. Bush administration repeatedly presented unverified intelligence as established fact to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The 172-page document, issued on Thursday, found that assertions regarding Baghdad's ties to al Qaeda and its weapons of mass destruction programs were generally unsupported by the actual evidence available to the U.S. intelligence community at the time.

Core Findings On Flawed Intelligence

The long-awaited investigation, which represents the final entry in a series of reports published by the committee over the past several years, determined that President George W. Bush and Vice President frequently made claims in the run-up to the war that key intelligence agencies could not substantiate. Committee Chairman Senator Jay Rockefeller stated that the administration repeatedly presented intelligence as fact when, in reality, it was unsubstantiated, contradicted, or even non-existent. These actions led the American public to believe that the threat from Iraq was much greater than it actually existed.

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Senator Rockefeller emphasized a fundamental distinction between relying on incorrect intelligence and deliberately painting a picture to the American people that is known to be inaccurate. The report highlights that while all parties relied on flawed data, the Bush administration's approach involved a conscious effort to obscure the substantial disagreements within the intelligence community regarding the veracity of these claims.

Controversy Over Secret Iran Meetings

In conjunction with the Iraq intelligence review, the committee released a second report concerning a series of initially secret meetings held in Rome and Paris. These clandestine gatherings involved neo-conservative officials and alleged Iranian dissidents, including notorious Iranian arms dealer Manucher Ghobanifar, who played a key role in the so-called Iran-Contra affair. The committee found that these meetings were inappropriate and mishandled from beginning to end by senior Defense Department officials.

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The report identified Michael Ledeen of the American Enterprise Institute as another Iran-Contra player who participated in these discussions. Senior Defense Department officials, including Deputy National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz, authorized the meetings. Senator Olympia Snowe and Senator Chuck Hagel were also implicated in the timeline. The committee stated that senior Defense Department officials cut short internal investigations into the meetings after they became public knowledge.

Political Dissent And Election Implications

The release of these findings has ignited a fierce political debate at a critical moment in the presidential election campaign. Five Republican members of the committee issued a strong dissent, arguing that the minority had been entirely cut out of the process. They charged that Democrats twisted policymakers' statements and cherry-picked intelligence to reach misleading conclusions, with Ranking Republican Senator Christopher Kit Bond calling the report political theatre.

The timing is particularly significant given the Democratic nomination secured this week by Senator, whose outspoken opposition to the war is seen as a major factor in his victory. The report contrasts sharply with the stance of Senator, who served as honorary chairman of the Committee to Liberate Iraq and helped propagate the claims made by Bush and Cheney during the run-up to the invasion.

Memoir Confirms Strategy Of Deception

Scott McClellan, a former Bush White House spokesman and longtime aide, provides further context in his new memoir, 'What Happened: Inside the Bush White House and Washington's Culture of Deception'. The book asserts that Bush and his advisers knew the American people would not support a war launched primarily to transform the Middle East. McClellan outlines a strategy carefully orchestrated during the summer of 2002 to aggressively sell the war through innuendo and implication.

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Mcclellan wrote that top Bush aides engaged in the intentional ignoring of intelligence that contradicted their justifications for war. The book skyrocketed to the top of the best-seller list even before its official release, drawing considerable media attention. This account aligns with last year's report from the same committee, which highlighted warnings by the National Intelligence Council that an invasion would likely benefit al Qaeda and boost political Islam.

The Senate Intelligence Committee's final reports on the use of intelligence before the war serve as a historical record of these controversies. They document how senior administration officials downplayed or ignored warnings that the occupation would give rise to violent conflict between various sectarian and ethnic groups within Iraq. These findings remain a central point of contention in ongoing discussions about the origins of the conflict and the role of intelligence in national security policy.