Platinum's wife announced that explicit texts with several women were found on his phone and Joe Concha expressed concerns about his eligIbility in the Senate race in Maine. Meanwhile,Maya Soetoro-Ng declined to comment on his involvement, and Jake Auchincloss asserts his trust in Platinum but acknowledges people prefer to focus on the scandal rather than the issues he is pitching.

Platner's wife said she found explicit texts with several women on his phone and Joe Concha believes there are questions to answer. Maya Soetoro-Ng declined to comment on Platinum 's involvement.

Jake Auchincloss supports Platinum, stating he trusts him and is angry that people focused on the writeup rather than the issues. A law allows Platinum to withdraw before the deadline and be replaced by the Democratic Party if he wins the primary yet fAces his competitor, Collins, in the general election. Recent polling shows Platinum with a large lead over Collins in the upper chamber race. The win for Democrats would be a significant step towards retaking the chamber.





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Platinum Senate Maine Relationship Scandal Primary Election General Election Joe Concha Maya Soetoro-Ng Jake Auchincloss Republican

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