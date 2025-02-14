Senate Questions Military Officials on High Number of Drone Sightings Over Military Bases

A senior U.S. Northern Command official testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee, revealing that some of the 350 drones detected flying over military installations last year may have been conducting surveillance. The official addressed concerns about the threat posed by unmanned aircraft to military operations, facilities, and personnel.

A senior U.S. Northern Command ( NORTHCOM ) official testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, revealing that some of the 350 drones detected flying over military installations and sensitive areas last year may have been conducting surveillance. Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of NORTHCOM and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), addressed concerns raised by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.

) regarding the threat posed by unmanned aircraft to military operations, facilities, and personnel. Guillot stated that the primary threat he perceives from these drones stems from their potential for detection and surveillance of critical military capabilities. He emphasized that 350 drone detections were reported last year across 100 different military installations of varying security levels.While acknowledging that base commanders at sensitive sites, including nuclear bases, have the authority to protect their airspace from drone incursions, Guillot revealed that these sites constitute only about half of the U.S. military's operational bases. Cotton expressed astonishment at this disparity, noting that base commanders have the capability to defend against conventional threats at all bases, such as a truck ramming through a gate. He further raised concerns about Mexican cartels reportedly being authorized to use explosive-equipped drones against U.S. Border Patrol agents along the southern border. Guillot confirmed that the Department of Defense requires authorization to share information with the Department of Homeland Security and border patrol agencies regarding drone incursions.Guillot advocated for expanding military drone detection and response capabilities, particularly in safeguarding bases and facilitating seamless data exchange with other government agencies about drone activity. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated last month that the drones observed flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized by the FAA for research and various other purposes. In addition to FAA-authorized drones, sightings of drones operated by hobbyists also increased as public curiosity surrounding the phenomenon grew. Leavitt assured that these sightings were not indicative of hostile activity. The initial drone sightings in November and December 2022 sparked public concern and even prompted an investigation by the FBI, which issued a statement requesting information from the public regarding potential drone sightings along the Raritan River. The Federal Aviation Administration even implemented temporary flight restrictions over parts of New Jersey following the numerous sightings.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DRONES MILITARY BASES SURVEILLANCE NORTHCOM SENATE NATIONAL SECURITY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate Chair Questions Military Helicopter's ADS-B Status After Fatal Potomac CrashSenator Ted Cruz raises concerns about the deactivated ADS-B system on a Black Hawk helicopter involved in a fatal collision with another aircraft near Washington, D.C. The NTSB is investigating the incident and looking at the potential role of night vision goggles used by the helicopter pilot.

Read more »

Bondi Dodges 2020 Election Questions During Tense Senate HearingFormer Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's nomination to be US Attorney General was met with fierce scrutiny during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Her refusal to explicitly state that Trump lost the 2020 election, coupled with her evasive answers regarding Trump's actions, raised concerns about her commitment to upholding the law and serving as an impartial Attorney General.

Read more »

Bondi Dodges Questions on 2020 Election and Potential Investigations During Senate HearingPam Bondi, former Florida attorney general and Donald Trump ally, faced scrutiny during her Senate confirmation hearing for the position of attorney general. She was questioned on her stance on prosecuting journalists, DOJ prosecutors, and her potential willingness to investigate Jack Smith and Liz Cheney.

Read more »

Zeldin faces questions on climate change and pollution at Senate confirmation hearingZeldin responded firmly, “I believe that climate change is real.”

Read more »

Stefanik Faces Senate Questions in Bid to Become US Ambassador to UNRepublican Rep. Elise Stefanik is defending her record and qualifications to become the next US ambassador to the United Nations during a Senate confirmation hearing. Stefanik, a close ally of former President Trump, is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate.

Read more »

Stefanik Faces Senate Questions on UN AmbassadorshipRep. Elise Stefanik's nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is being scrutinized by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Stefanik, known for her staunch support of former President Trump and her criticism of alleged antisemitism on college campuses, faces questions about her diplomatic approach and priorities at the UN.

Read more »