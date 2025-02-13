Senate Panel Approves Trump's Trade Negotiator Pick

The Senate Finance Committee has approved President Donald Trump's nominee for United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer. Greer, a former Air Force lawyer and Trump's first-term trade representative's chief of staff, will now face a vote by the full Senate. His nomination comes amid ongoing trade tensions with countries around the world.

The Senate Finance Committee approved President Donald Trump 's nominee for the position of United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, on Wednesday. The vote was largely along party lines, with 15 Republicans and one Democrat, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, voting in favor of Greer. All Democrats on the committee, except for Whitehouse, opposed his nomination.

Greer, a former Air Force lawyer who served as Chief of Staff to Trump's first-term trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, will now proceed to a vote by the full Senate. \Greer's nomination comes amidst ongoing trade tensions between the United States and other nations. President Trump has imposed tariffs on goods from various countries, including China, sparking concerns about potential price increases and retaliatory measures from trading partners. Economists have warned that these tariffs could escalate into a trade war, harming both the U.S. and global economies. While Trump maintains that tariffs will protect American industries and generate revenue, critics argue that they will ultimately damage businesses and consumers. \Greer played a key role in negotiating trade deals during Trump's first term, including the revamped North American trade pact, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). He was also involved in trade talks with China during a period of intense tariff battles between the two economic giants. However, his experience with Trump's aggressive trade tactics has raised concerns among some Democrats who believe he will simply rubber-stamp the president's policies. Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the finance committee, criticized Trump's trade approach as a 'swampy mess' and expressed doubts about Greer's ability to effectively challenge the president's decisions





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JAMIESON GREER UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE DONALD TRUMP TRADE POLICY TARIFFS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate Finance Committee approves Jamieson Greer, Trump's choice to be top U.S. trade negotiatorThe Senate Finance Committee approved President Donald Trump’s choice to be America’s top trade negotiator Wednesday, largely along party lines.

Read more »

Trump’s Tariff Strategy: Trade War or Trade Deals?Market Overview Analysis by MarketPulse (Zain Vawda) covering: S&P 500, General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Alphabet Inc Class A. Read MarketPulse (Zain Vawda)'s latest article on Investing.com

Read more »

Trump's Trade Rep Nominee Faces Senate Hearing Amidst New Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and ChinaJamieson Greer, President Trump's pick for U.S. Trade Representative, is set to face questioning from the Senate Finance Committee as the administration imposes new tariffs on key trading partners.

Read more »

Trump's Protectionist Trade Agenda Faces Senate PushbackTrump's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative defends his boss's protectionist trade policies, which involve imposing tariffs on foreign goods to stimulate domestic production. The nominee faces criticism from senators concerned about the unpredictable nature of these policies and their potential impact on global trade.

Read more »

More China tariffs needed, says Trump's former trade chief, who calls the country an 'existential threat'Former Trump trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer says tariffs may help reset trade relationship with China.

Read more »

Senate confirmation hearings live updates: Pete Hegseth first Trump Cabinet pick to face Senate questionsPresident-elect Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, is expected to be grilled during his confirmation hearing over allegations of sexual and financial misconduct and alcohol abuse. NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports on Trump’s embattled defense secretary pick.

Read more »