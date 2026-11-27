The two-man majority leader race is between a pair of ideological weathervanes, New York’s Chuck Schumer and Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen.

Incoming Senate Democratic caucus members will choose a new majority leader, with the race between two ideological weathervanes, New York's Chuck Schumer and Maryland's Chris Van Hollen.

On Tuesday, incoming Senate Democratic caucus members will choose a new majority leader. , is a battle of who can promise the most freebies, best advance the tenets of the woke catechism and most effectively cobble together a coalition to impeach and convict Trump. In allowing this to happen, Democrats have not merely capitulated to the anti-American, neo-Marxist forces that now dominate their base: They have fundamentally rejected the very essence of political leadership.

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Schumer boasts he has the race in the bag, while Van Hollen claims he has a growing whip count of “north of 15” members. Van Hollen’s basic pitch, to the extent he can offer anything coherent, is that Schumer is too moderate or accommodating of the Trump-era GOP.