Senate Majority Leader John Thune Discusses Strategy for Senate Republicans in Midterm Elections

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) discussed his strategy for Senate Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections, acknowledging that they would have to play defense in some places but emphasizing the importance of playing offense in others. He contrasted Republican candidates with Democrat Senate nominees Graham Platner in Maine and James Talarico in Texas, and discussed the tough political environment, the need for quality candidates, resources, and fundraising in the midterm elections.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of FBN’s "Mornings with Maria," Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) discussed his strategy for Senate Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections .

Thune acknowledged that Republicans would have to play defense in some places but said his party was playing offense in others. However, one key to his strategy, he said, was to contrast Republican candidates with Democrat Senate nominees Graham Platner in Maine and James Talarico in Texas. Thune also discussed the tough political environment, the importance of quality candidates, resources, and fundraising in the midterm elections.

He mentioned pickup opportunities in Michigan, New Hampshire, and other states, and emphasized the need to define and contrast far-left liberal Democrat candidates





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Senate Majority Leader John Thune Midterm Elections Republican Strategy Contrasting Candidates Quality Candidates Resources Fundraising Tough Political Environment Democrat Senate Nominees Far-Left Liberals

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