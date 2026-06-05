Senate in overnight session as Republicans debate limits on $1.8B Trump settlement

Senate Republicans are working overnight as they try to pass legislation to fund President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agencies.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarEx-boyfriend charged in case of Julie Mott's missing remainsNext photo Senate Majority Leader John Thune , R-S.D.

, pauses for questions from reporters before votes on the immigration enforcement funding package, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 4, 2026. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. , walks to the chamber during votes on the immigration enforcement funding package, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security during a hearing on the Fiscal 2027 budget request for the Department of Homeland Security, in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. , walks from the chamber to his office at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 4, 2026. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

, pauses for questions from reporters before votes on the immigration enforcement funding package, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 4, 2026. – The Senate is working overnight to pass legislation that would fund President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agencies as Democrats and some Republicans have tried to add language to permanently block Trump from creating a Earlier in the day, Republicans turned back a Democratic effort to block the fund, which would compensate the president's allies who say they have been politically persecuted.

But there were potentially more amendments to come overnight as Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana has said he will try again to block the settlement. The amendments were a test of party unity and a threat to the immigration spending bill, as some Republicans have repeatedly voted to block the fund. The first vote on the settlement was held open for around three hours as several GOP senators decided whether to support it.

“I feel optimistic that we’ll get there in the end," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. , said Thursday evening, while acknowledging he was not sure how the votes would turn out. Thune has been pushing GOP senators for weeks to keep the bill focused on the funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, which Democrats have blocked since early this year, and to avoid adding new provisions that could complicate its passage.

If an amendment limiting the settlement were to pass, Thune said, it would be “problematic” when they send the bill to the House. It could also mean a White House veto of the immigration spending bill, which has otherwise unified Trump and Republicans. The last time the Senate abruptly changed a Homeland Security funding package, in March, the House simply refused to accept it and left town..

But Trump, who has been at odds with Senate Republicans in recent weeks, raised new doubts about the settlement’s future Wednesday afternoon — just after the Senate had voted to start debate on the immigration bill — when he told reporters that the settlement is “very important” and said “I don’t know” whether it is dead or on hold. The Senate rejected a second amendment from Republican Sen.

Thom Tillis of North Carolina on Thursday that would also have banned the settlement fund but would have moved the money to a separate anti-fraud fund at the Department of Justice. Most Democrats voted against the amendment, guaranteeing its defeat, but more than 10 Republicans supported it.

“If Blanche says this is largely inoperative, why not use this moment to codify that? ” Tillis said.

“Otherwise, you’re exposing every one of our members who are in cycle to having to deal with this between today and Election Day, and that makes no sense for something that the DOJ says they’re not moving forward with. "It was unclear how Republicans would vote on additional amendments. Cassidy, who lost re-election last month after Trump endorsed his primary opponent, said he still planned to offer an amendment to ban payouts from the settlement.

He told reporters he may also offer an amendment to block a separate part of the settlement that would grant Trump and his family immunity from IRS audits. Several Republican senators said they supported the idea but would have to see the final language before they decide. Sen. John Cornyn, who also lost reelection last month after Trump endorsed his opponent, said he agrees with the “thrust of it” but would wait to see the amendment.

Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah said the same.

“This is about border funding,” Thune said. “It’s about law enforcement, it’s about ICE and CBP. So I’m trying to, you know, keep it about the main thing. ” Democrats continued to offer amendments through the night, including on Trump's tariffs, his war with Iran and his immigration enforcement campaign.

“Amendment after amendment, vote after vote, Republicans are going to have to answer to the American people,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said at the beginning of the day. Passage of the roughly $70 billion bill to fund ICE and the Border Patrol would end the blockade by Democrats whoafter the fatal shootings of two protesters by federal agents in January.

The bill would fund the agencies for three years, through the end of Trump’s term.to get around the filibuster and pass the budget legislation with no Democratic votes. But it has taken weeks to get the bill to the Senate floor as Republicans navigated various obstacles to passage created by Trump and the White House — including athat the Homeland Security bill be separated from a larger spending measure that became law.

But bipartisan negotiations went nowhere, and the department funding lapsed in mid-February with no agreement on changes to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics. Congress eventually funded the rest of the Homeland Security Department at the end of April with Democratic support, but ICE and Border Patrol remained without regular funding. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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