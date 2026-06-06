Senate Hearing Erupts Over Immigration Bill as Hirono and Schmitt Clash on Naturalized Citizen Rights and Deportation Policy

A heated Senate Judiciary Committee hearing featured a direct confrontation between Senators Mazie Hirono and Eric Schmitt over the SCAM Act. Hirono, a naturalized citizen, warned the bill would create second-class status for naturalized Americans. Schmitt countered that the legislation targets criminal non-citizens to protect taxpayers, framing deportation as an economic necessity.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, a sharp exchange occurred between Senator Eric Schmitt , a Republican from Missouri, and Senator Mazie Hirono , a Democrat from Hawaii, regarding immigration enforcement and the treatment of naturalized citizens .

The confrontation centered on the Stop Citizen Abuse and Misrepresentation Act, known as the SCAM Act, a legislative proposal aimed at addressing fraud and abuse within immigration and welfare systems. Senator Hirono, herself a naturalized citizen, passionately argued that the bill would create a two-tiered system of citizenship, unfairly targeting naturalized Americans with heightened scrutiny and the threat of deportation for certain offenses.

She described the measure as undemocratic and un-American, asserting that it would cast a shadow over the contributions of those who chose to become U.S. citizens.

"I am horrified by the implication that naturalized citizens basically get second-class citizenship... As a naturalized citizen, I'm proud of it. I can't think of a more undemocratic, un-American thing to do to someone who chooses to become a U.S. citizen than to hold this over their heads and treat us like second-class citizens," Hirono stated, emphasizing her personal connection to the issue. Senator Schmitt forcefully rejected Hirono's characterization, accusing her of defending individuals who commit serious crimes against Americans.

He framed the legislation as a necessary tool to protect taxpayers from being "ripped off" by immigrants who engage in fraud, welfare abuse, and even terrorism.

"What I'm saying in this bill is if you do those things to the American people, if you take advantage of taxpayers… if you commit a terrorist act, if you commit wholesale welfare fraud, within 10 years, you're damn right we're deporting you... If you are convicted in a court of law of these crimes, absolutely we should not only convict you, but we should deport you. Gone.

And if you think that's some sort of negative assertion toward me, I'll take it. I love it," Schmitt declared. He positioned deportations as a policy that could improve affordability by reducing pressure on housing and labor markets, a view echoed in some conservative commentary that links immigration to economic strain on American families. The debate reflects a broader national divide over immigration enforcement, the rights of naturalized citizens, and the economic impact of migration.

Proponents of stricter measures argue that combating fraud and removing criminal non-citizens safeguards public resources and national security. Opponents contend that such policies stigmatize entire communities and undermine the principle of equal citizenship. This incident on the Senate floor underscores how immigration remains a deeply polarizing issue, with personal narratives and political rhetoric shaping the legislative battle





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senate Judiciary Committee SCAM Act Mazie Hirono Eric Schmitt Naturalized Citizens Deportation Policy Immigration Enforcement Welfare Fraud Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nick Saban's comments during senate hearing don't change his legendary status as head coachNick Saban's coaching legacy is under attack online, but his record at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, and Alabama proves he's the GOAT of college football.

Read more »

Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Argues Against Hearsay in Preliminary HearingTyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears in 4th District Court in Provo, where his defense team is arguing against the use of hearsay in his preliminary hearing.

Read more »

Heated hearing over proposed McDonald's in Greenlawn draws packed crowd; no decision reachedOpponents raised concerns about traffic congestion, emergency vehicle access and the safety of a proposed right-turn-only entrance and exit.

Read more »

Eric Schmitt rips Hirono over denaturalization bill: 'You're damn right we're deporting' criminalsSen. Schmitt criticized Sen. Hirono after she accused the Trump administration of terrorizing immigrant communities during a denaturalization hearing.

Read more »