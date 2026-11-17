US Senate Republicans released a $1.1 trillion defense bill and foreign operations package. The legislation cuts UNRWA and international court funding while boosting military support for Israel and Indo-Pacific allies.

US Senate Republicans have unveiled a sweeping spending framework for fiscal year 2027 that centers on a nearly $1.1 trillion defense appropriations bill. This major legislative initiative is designed to significantly expand US military capabilities and address growing international security challenges. The proposal marks a decisive shift in America's global financial commitments and military strategy for the coming decade.

The legislation aims to maintain US military superiority through substantial investments in weapons production and shipbuilding. Sen. Mitch McConnell, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, described the measure as a long-term investment strategy. The package incorporates tens of billions of dollars from the Pentagon's initial $350 billion reconciliation funding request. These funds are targeted at advanced defense technologies and critical infrastructure upgrades for the armed forces.

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Alongside the massive defense bill, the Senate Committee on Appropriations released a fiscal 2027 State Department and Foreign Operations bill. This separate package provides $50.11 billion in base discretionary funding for international relations and diplomacy. The combined legislative move underscores a bipartisan consensus on strengthening national security while managing global diplomatic engagements. The release of these five additional spending bills signals a comprehensive approach to federal budgeting.

The foreign operations bill delivers substantial security assistance to key US allies in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific region. Israel is allocated $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing to reinforce its strategic security posture. Taiwan receives a dedicated $300 million in support, while the Philippines is granted $100 million to bolster regional stability. These allocations reflect a clear prioritization of Indo-Pacific alliances in US foreign policy.

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Regional strategy is further funded through $1.8 billion dedicated to implementing the US Indo-Pacific Strategy. An additional $400 million supports the Countering People's Republic of China Influence Fund. For Ukraine, the bill provides $129 million in security assistance, which includes an extra $30 million to help secure the return of abducted Ukrainian children. This targeted aid aims to sustain Kyiv's defense efforts amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Iran policy receives specific attention with the introduction of a $45 million Countering Iran Influence Fund to combat Iranian proxies globally. The legislation also allocates $55 million to promote democracy and reforms within Iran. Diplomatic security sees a significant boost with $6.5 billion designated to protect American diplomats overseas. This funding supports counter-drone capabilities and embassy construction following Operation Epic Fury.

The proposed legislation explicitly prohibits funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency. It also cuts financial support for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. The Trump administration has previously sanctioned the ICC and its personnel, aligning with broader Republican efforts to reduce US contributions to international bodies. This move signals a retreat from multilateral judicial mechanisms in favor of unilateral American action.

Despite the focus on defense and hard power, the bill maintains substantial allocations for international health and humanitarian programs. The legislation dedicates $5 billion to international humanitarian assistance and disaster response. Educational and cultural exchange programs receive $667 million for fiscal 2027. The Peace Corps is allocated $431 million to continue its volunteer missions abroad.

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The US International Development Finance Corporation receives $1 billion in support to drive economic development in partner nations. State Department operations are provided with $10.7 billion to ensure efficient diplomatic function. These allocations aim to balance aggressive military spending with soft power initiatives and global stability efforts. The comprehensive package represents a complete overhaul of US foreign aid and defense strategy for the next fiscal year.