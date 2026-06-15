The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is expected to be voted on in the Senate this week after negotiators reached an agreement, signaling a win for the backers of the bill. The final version of the legislation comes after negotiations between House Speaker and Senate leaders, and it includes several provisions that were added back to the bill following this latest rOund of leadership-level talks.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is expected to be voted on in the Senate this week after negotiators reached an agreement, signaling a win for the backers of the bill.

The final version of the legislation comes after negotiations between House Speaker and Senate leaders, and it includes several provisions that were added back to the bill following this latest round of leadership-level talks. one sUch provision is the measure authored by Sens. john Kennedy and Elizabeth Warren that would steer federal grants to localities that permit greater housing construction and away from areas that fail to build. The bill also includes provisions to support manufactured housing communities, accelerate assistance to communities hit by disasters, and address concerns related to community banking.

Notably, the latest version of the bill does not change the most controversial provision,which is a ban on large investors purchasing single-family homes. This provision has strong support from some populist Democrats but faces skepticism from free marketers. The bill has been a priority for lawmakers in both parties, particularly in the midterm elections, as voters' discontent with housing prices has driven up disapproval of the president's handling of the economy.

If the Senate passes this latest version, as is expected, it would then return to the House for final sign-off before heading to the president's desk. The bill's passage would give lawmakers a talking point in the midterm elections, and it would be a significant step towards addressing the rising cost of housing, which has played a major role in the broader inflation and sent consumer sentiment to record lows





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21St Century ROAD To Housing Act Senate House Speaker Landmark Housing Legislation Midterm Elections

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