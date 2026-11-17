U.S. political landscape shows increasing friction as Democrats face internal battles, Senator Ashley Moody's flight is diverted, and experts warn of fallout from new immigration and tax policies.

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Ashley Moody, R-Fla. , leaves the Senate floor after a vote in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. An American Airlines flight carrying Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla.

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, was diverted to Orlando after a reported engine failure, a spokesperson for the senator's office told WBC24. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla. , departs the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

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, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Fox News Digital has reached out to Moody's office and American Airlines for comment.