Democrats Retake Senate and House as Schumer Vows Majority Leader Return

Democrats won at least 54 Senate seats and the House in the 2026 midterms, with Chuck Schumer saying he will be re-elected majority leader and pledging investigations into the Trump administration.

Democrats have retaken control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying he will be re-elected as majority leader in the next Congress.

Schumer said late Wednesday morning that he would win the closed-door leadership vote despite opposition from some newly elected Democrats. No incumbent Democratic senator has publicly said they will oppose him, but five newly elected senators have. Democrats secured at least 54 seats in the Senate, a decisive reversal of the previous 53-seat Republican majority. The party held 47 seats before the election cycle.

Also read Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will work to lower costs with or without Trump

Democrats won pivotal races in Michigan, Texas, South Carolina, Maine, Iowa, Ohio, and Kansas. Results in Mississippi and Alaska were still pending as of Wednesday morning. Schumer described the outcome as a generational remake of the Senate map that will change America now and into the future. Many voters who backed Democrats remain skeptical, he said, adding that they gave the party the majority to do what the American people want.

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He said his focus will be on lowering costs for Americans, easing the cost of living, addressing elevated energy prices, and rooting out government corruption. Republicans had that opportunity two years ago and completely squandered it, he said. Elections have always been the strongest lever Americans have to counter a wannabe king, Schumer said. Yesterday, America did.

The onus is now on us to prove them right, he added. James Talarico of Texas has not said whether he would support Schumer, steering clear of the party's internal leadership debate ahead of his election victory. Five confirmed votes against Schumer would not be enough to tank his chances, and no one else has sought to challenge him. Democratic leaders immediately signaled aggressive oversight.

Democratic Oversight Plans

Schumer shared a photo of himself grilling with the faces of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance overlaid onto the burgers and hot dogs. Senator Ron Wyden responded to the post with the word Subpoenas. Representative Delia C. Ramirez named Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, and Bovino. Representative Yassamin Ansari said the Democratic thank you would arrive in January through formal subpoenas.

Schumer said Trump would be the subject of Senate investigations whenever he violates the law. A Democrat also immediately threatened subpoenas for tech executives in the wake of the midterms. Republican leaders predicted Democrats would use their majority to pursue impeachment against Trump for a third time.

Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a candidate for House Minority Leader, said Democrats would bypass the Judiciary Committee to conduct secret impeachment hearings in the Intelligence Committee, similar to actions taken seven years ago. Jordan said oversight responsibilities would immediately shift to Democrats, who he accused of preparing to weaponize the government against the first family and business leaders.

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Republican Reactions

He said the new majority would target various cabinet secretaries and other prominent figures, calling it a return to political weaponization affecting everyone connected to the administration. Democrats also seized a majority of governors offices in an election-night shift. Michigan voters urged the GOP to recalibrate after Abdul El-Sayed won his Senate race, and NYC Mayor Mamdani said Michigan sending El-Sayed to the Senate means so much to so many.

Democrats flipped Texas blue with historic victories in the governor and Senate races. A far-left activist was projected to defeat a House Republican in a heavy blow to the GOP majority, and a House Democrat who defied Hakeem Jeffries scored an upset win in a pro-Trump district. Trump conceded that Republicans could not transfer the love in the midterm elections. Trump country saw a 20-year GOP grip on a governor mansion shattered.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the GOP midterm losses an extinction-level event and said the line of scrimmage shifted greatly. DeSantis described the wipeout as close to an extinction-level event for Republicans and explained why Florida survived. Foreign leaders who have clashed with Trump made bold claims after the GOP defeat. Experts warned of an under-the-radar implication of the Democratic blue wave, saying there is zero chance the GOP accomplishes a critical goal.

Washington Transition

Despite facing infighting and near ousting last year, Schumer has returned to a position of strength, promising to grill political adversaries through legislative committees. The transition of power sets the stage for intense conflict in Washington as both parties prepare for the January session.