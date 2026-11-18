Senate Democrats will hold a secret ballot leadership contest on Dec. 1, with incumbent Chuck Schumer facing an insurgent challenge from Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen. The public race comes after major midterm victories and has divided the caucus, forcing incoming moderates to take sides before being sworn in. Schumer says he has the votes and points to nearly a decade of leadership, while Van Hollen, backed by progressive groups, calls for new leadership and more aggressive action to end the Iran war, including potentially shutting down the government.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , speaks during the Senate Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill, May 12, 2026, in Washington.

Senate Democrats elect their leader every two years behind closed doors and on a secret ballot. But this year’s race has burst into the public eye as Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen mounts an insurgent bid against New York incumbent Chuck Schumer. The Dec. 1 contest has put Senate Democrats on edge and has forced what could become an ugly fight immediately after major victories in the midterm elections.

Also read Schumer vs Van Hollen Senate Leadership Battle Heats Up

It has also put the more moderate incoming Democrats in a tough spot, forced to take sides in a leadership race before they are even sworn into office. Schumer, who recruited several of those moderate Democrats who helped win the majority, has said he has the votes to be reelected, and around 15 of the 55 elected Democrats in next year’s caucus have said publicly that they will support him. Four Democratic senators have said they will support Van Hollen.

Everyone else is staying quiet for now.

“Leave it to the Democrats,” said Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper, who flipped an imaginary coin when asked by reporters on Monday how he would vote.

“We flipped nine seats, and the person who actually helps put it all together and do all that, and all of a sudden, there’s a revolt. ” Van Hollen, who is backed by progressive groups, says it’s time for new leadership after Schumer’s nearly decade-long tenure.

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While the two men align on most issues, Van Hollen says Democrats need to more aggressively push to end the Iran war and potentially even shut down the government next month, if necessary, to stop the flow of war funding.

“To deliver, we need new leadership,” Van Hollen says. “This isn’t about any one person – it’s about answering that call. ”Van Hollen is making his argument to the public as Schumer mostly keeps quiet and holds private his conversations with the senators who will decide his fate.

Schumer shared his agenda for the next Congress in a caucus luncheon last week, laying out a plan to try to quickly pass legislation on healthcare and tariffs and toAsked about Van Hollen’s challenge on Tuesday, Schumer said again that he’s confident he has the votes. A public campaign for an insider’s job The unusually public race — the first contested election for Senate Democratic leader in decades — comes when Schumer has drawn intense criticism from the party’s base.

Some voters and progressive groups called for his removal in 2025 after he voted with Republicans to keep the government open and as they called for stronger opposition to Still, many in the caucus see the role not as a national figurehead but as an inside operator who can navigate intraparty politics and the 100-member Senate’s arcane rules to pass legislation.

“I want to hear from any candidate what their vision is for the floor and managing the caucus,” said Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who was just reelected. He said he hasn’t committed to either Schumer or Van Hollen. Party leaders also spend much of their time fundraising and recruiting candidates — a particular interest for Schumer, who has been directly or indirectly in charge of the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm for two decades.

Returning to Washington on Monday for the first time since Van Hollen entered the race, most Democrats would not answer questions about who they would support. That included prominent progressives like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Michigan Sen.

Elissa Slotkin appeared last week at a press conference with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, as he declared that he would not support Schumer. Van Hollen entered the race two days later, and Sanders immediately endorsed him. But Slotkin has not.

Others like Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine defended Schumer while saying that they are still open to Van Hollen or someone else.

“Chuck delivered an amazing win,” said Kaine. “Chuck knows Trump, and that will be really, really important going forward. ” Still, Kaine said, “The voters are demanding change, so we have to figure that out as a caucus, and we’re going to be able to. We’re not afraid to have a discussion.

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”The eight incoming freshmen Democratic senators — nine if Mary Peltola wins the Alaska Senate race, which has still not been called — are set to alter the caucus next year. But only two have said how they will vote in the leadership election. Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, both of whom were backed by progressive groups in their campaigns, say they support Van Hollen.

Schumer supported both of their opponents in their primaries, though he eventually put $67 million into El-Sayed’s competitive race. El-Sayed said Tuesday that he likes Schumer and will work alongside him if he wins. But he said he thinks Van Hollen is the best person to take on affordability challenges and liberal priorities like Medicare for All.

“We have not seen an open Senate fight for leadership for a very long time,” El-Sayed said at The Atlantic Summit in Washington. “This is healthy. It’s good. ” For some of the other freshmen, many of them moderates from Republican-leaning states, the decision could be more difficult.

Some said during their campaigns that they wouldn’t vote for Schumer. But it’s unclear if any of them would back the more liberal Van Hollen. , a doctor, said that she is in conversations with both candidates and has been “sharing my plans to fix our healthcare system. ”told reporters he’s met with both Schumer and Van Hollen.

He said he wants more specifics on how they will help rural families, overhaul campaign finance and ban lawmakers from trading stocks. Turek said he also wants to assess “who is going to put forth the most robust anti-corruption agenda. ”Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, who is backing Schumer, said that the caucus needs to hear more from the new senators who “have been through the fire to get here.

” “I think that we have to make sure that all these voices are heard,” she said.

“They’ve got a lot of talent to bring to the table. ” Jalonick and Sloan write for the Associated Press. AP writers Joey Cappelletti and Kevin Freking in Washington, Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C. , and Hannah Fingerhut in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

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