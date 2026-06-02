Senate Democrats Distance Themselves Amid Platner Sexting Scandal

Democratic candidate for Maine Senate, Chellie Platner, faces a new sexting controversy as former campaign aide reveals his wife flagged inappropriate messages. Senate Democrats largely rEmain silent, with some focusing on the need to defeat incumbent Susan Collins. Platner meets with Democratic senators ahead of the June 9 primary.

A new controversy has erupted around Maine Democratic Senate candidate Chellie Platner ,involving explicit text messages to women other than his wife. The issue came to light after a former campaign aide disclosed that Platner's wife, Amy Gertner, had flagged these messages last year over concerns they could damage his political prospects.

This development has led to a notable lack of suppoRt from Senate Democrats, who appear to be keeping a careful distance as Platner seeks to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins. The candidate has downplayed the sexting revelations,accusing the media of trying to distract voters from key policy issues, but he is too dealing with past scrutiny over racist and sexist Reddit posts and a tattoo of a Nazi symbol. with his June 9 primary approaching, Platner is meeting with some Senate Democrats in Washington on Tuesday, though few within the caucus have come to his defense amid the new revelations.

Those who have offered any comment cite the strategic priority of flipping the seat and preventing Collins from serving a sixth term. The scandal has drawn comparisons to former California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell,who resigned in April after multiple women accused him of sexual assault and rape. As one Democratic senator noted, the situation is marked by so much bizarre and tacky content that it becomes hard to keep track.

While some Democrats are explicitly staying out of it, others are treading carefully, mindful of the broader electoral implications





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