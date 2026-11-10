Senator Chris Van Hollen walked back his recent comments about opposing Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, telling reporters Monday he's in 'active listening mode.'

Senator Chris Van Hollen, pictured in August, suggested Monday he may run for majority leader. Senator Chris Van Hollen, the Maryland Democrat, said Monday he's leaving the door open to a bid for majority leader, backtracking his recent comments that shut down speculation on his intentions.

Senate Democrats will likely hold elections next month for their top positions, including the role currently occupied by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. His perch atop the caucus is far from the reach of a few members looking to bring him down, especially after last week's decisive defeats of Republicans. Van Hollen said Thursday he wasn't interested in running against Schumer, a message he walked back days later in comments to reporters.

Also read Chris Van Hollen Emerges as Potential Challenger to Chuck Schumer for Senate Leader

"I have said that I am in listening mode. There are clearly lots of people around the country and a number of our members—quite a few of our members—who want to have this discussion. And so I'm in active listening mode now," Van Hollen said.to support Schumer's reelection bid, which requires a majority of caucus votes to succeed. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat, backed Van Hollen last week, asserting he'd be better suited to advance progressive legislation.

"If he decides he wants to be Senate majority leader, I think he'd be amazing at the job," El-Sayed told. "But absent him, the question for us is, alright, who are the other options here, and who is going to get us to a point where we are passing legislation, putting it on the president's desk and forcing him to make a decision so that we can talk about what we did with the mandate that we had to be able to address the affordability crisis in people's lives?

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" The National News Desk requested comment from Schumer but hasn't received a response. He's shown, however, that he isn't sweating anyto his role. The senator told reporters last week that he's more focused on uniting the caucus in support of solutions to problems the public faces, like the high cost of living.

"The issue is not me. I'll be reelected as majority leader," Schumer said.

"But the issue is focusing on the American people and what they want. " Polling shows many midterm voters named the economy their greatest concern and that they trust Democrats more than Republicans to address its shortcomings. Legislative fixes may die at the desk of President Donald Trump, who's pledged to veto bills he doesn't like, but Senate Democrats' efforts could prepare the party for the next round of elections in 2028.

The resolution also reaffirms the board’s commitment to schools that are “safe, inclusive, affirming and supportive for all children. ”Washington will honor Seattle-born guitar legend Jimi Hendrix on its future entry in the U.S. Mint’s American Innovation $1 Coin Program, Gov. Bob Ferguson annoA Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier has pleaded guilty and received a long sentence in the 2023 shootings at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

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