Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence

In a closely divided vote, the Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. The former Democrat faced criticism over her lack of experience and past controversial statements.

The Senate voted 52-48 in favor to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, a position overseeing the 18-agency intelligence community and acting as President Trump's top advisor on intelligence issues. The vote largely fell along party lines, with only one Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell, voting against Gabbard. No Democrats or independents voted in favor of the nominee.

During her confirmation hearing last month, Gabbard pledged to diligently seek the truth, share it with Trump and his advisors, and provide Congress with unbiased, timely, and accurate intelligence. This confirmation marks the latest in a series of high-ranking nominees approved by the Senate as the new administration seeks to reshape significant portions of the federal government, including the intelligence apparatus. Gabbard, a 43-year-old former Democrat, faced criticism regarding her lack of experience and questionable judgment. Her past statements perceived as sympathetic towards Russia's war in Ukraine drew scrutiny. Furthermore, she faced intense questioning from senators from both parties regarding her past defense of former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked thousands of highly classified documents and subsequently sought asylum in Russia. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged his fellow senators to carefully consider Gabbard's confirmation, stating, 'It's a person who has said things like, the Ukraine invasion was caused by the United States, not by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. It's somebody who has denied Assad's use of chemical weapons despite all of the intelligence.' Schumer argued that Gabbard's nomination jeopardized US security, asserting, 'My guess is, if a secret ballot were cast on Tulsi Gabbard, maybe she'd get 10 votes. You all know how bad she is,' he added





